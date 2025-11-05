Outline for AVECorp

(Pic L-R: Thomas Burge, Fernando Rey Méndez, Archie Kamakaris, Rob Szabo, Afnan Rahman and Zac Barrett)

Outline has announced the appointment of Audio Visual Engineering (AVE) as its new exclusive distributor for Australia. With more than two decades of experience in the professional sound and lighting industry, AVE has established itself as one of the country’s most respected names, combining technical expertise with a nationwide support network.

Founded in the early 2000s, AVE began as a manufacturer, a background that provided the company with a hands-on understanding of audio engineering and product quality. “That experience continues to drive our mission to source and wholesale products that deliver exceptional value for money,” explains Robert Szabo, Owner/Director of AVE. “We’ve grown into a trusted name by being relentless in finding high-quality, reliable, and accessible gear for our professional clients.”

“AVE’s team immediately stood out for their deep technical insight and genuine passion for sound,” comments Fernando Rey Méndez, Sales & Marketing Director at Outline. “They understand the difference between moving boxes and delivering an engineered solution, exactly the mindset that built Outline’s reputation worldwide. We’re confident that with AVE, Australian professionals will experience what truly sets Outline apart.”

With offices in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth and representatives across all states, AVE’s national footprint provides fast, local support and demonstration facilities throughout Australia. “In a country as vast as ours, that local presence is vital,” adds Szabo. “It allows us to be a true partner rather than just a supplier.”

Beyond distribution, AVE’s engineering team offers comprehensive technical support for Outline users, including customised sound system design and acoustic modelling. “We don’t just move boxes; we provide complete project support,” continues Rob. “Our expertise ensures clients achieve perfect coverage and superior audio quality for any application, maximising the value of their Outline investment.”

The company’s decision to partner with Outline came after a striking first-hand experience with the brand’s systems. “The impact was immediate and undeniable, especially in the low end,” recalls Szabo. “We heard a rig with just four double 18-inch subwoofers, and our team genuinely searched for four additional hidden subs, that’s how much sheer power and efficiency they delivered. That overwhelming demonstration of quality, combined with a remarkable performance-to-value ratio, made partnering with Outline an easy one.”

Looking ahead, AVE believes that Outline is positioned to make a significant impact across the Australian market. “Outline fills a crucial gap by delivering uncompromising quality with tangible value,” concludes Rob. “From high-end bars and clubs to large-scale performance venues and stadiums, these systems are perfectly suited for every application. Based on the initial reaction of our engineers, we’re confident that Outline will quickly become a preferred choice among Australian audio professionals.”

Info: outline.it | avecorp.com.au