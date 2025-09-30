Outlook After Dark – Showing off Outlook’s New Home

(Lead Pic L-R: Outlook’s Joseph Wasson, Jack Jones and Erica Philips)

On the night of Tuesday 23 September, Melbourne’s Outlook Communications threw open its doors and staged a combination of a party and a trade show to celebrate its new Preston HQ and owner Jack Jones’ 28th birthday. At that tender age, we think that makes Jack the youngest owner of a full service AV company in Australia!

Outlook pulled in their suppliers and friends to have a full stage provided by Event Stage Hire, catering, excellent local wines, and staff and gear on hand from Showtools International, AVE, NAS – National Audio Systems, Jands and TAG. Nearly 200 attendees come along to celebrate, connect and get their hands on some of the latest AV, lighting and sound technology, highlighting what happens when technology and community come together.

MC’d by Suzanne Jones, the evening was full of performances from solos artists and full bands, with all production porvided by Outlook. Suppliers put up tradeshow-style stands to demonstrate their wares, and there were both local and interstate staff on-hand to show off brands including d&b audiotechnick, High End Systems Hog, GLP lighting, Chauvet DJ, Electro-Voice, and more. Jack was also cheekily offering a dozen free bottles of wine to anyone who bought more than $5000 of gear – a true entrepreneur!

It was a great night, and it made me wonder why more production companies who also do sales and installations don’t do evenings like this. After all, they already have all the gear – why not show it off and sell some stuff into the bargain? Also, if it’s also your birthday party, it’s tax deductible too!

(Photography: Nic Roberts Media)