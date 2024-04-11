Pacific Audio Visual appoints Neil Smith

Pacific Audio Visual Ltd is proud to announce the appointment of Neil Smith in the role of Sales Manager.



Neil has an extensive track record within the AV industry and is looking forward to working closely with PAV’s dealer and consultant network. His focus will be developing sales across multiple markets, with thier ever-expanding product lines. Feel free to contact him to discuss any upcoming projects.

Welcome to the Pacific AV Team Neil!



Contact details:-

Neil Smith

Sales Manager

e: neil@pacificav.co.nz

p: 029 773 2221