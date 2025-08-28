News
28 Aug 2025
Pathways to Jobs in Live Music
Kickstart Your Career in Live Music Production!
Applications Now Open for “Pathways to Jobs in Live Music” – NSW 2025
If you’re studying Live Production, Sound or Lighting Production or dreaming of working behind the scenes in music, this opportunity is for you.
CrewCare, in partnership with Sound NSW and Creative Australia, is delivering a free, hands-on (and fully paid!) training and employment program for aspiring crew across NSW. This 10-day experience will connect you with top venues, production suppliers and professionals and fast-track your career into paid work.
Program dates: Monday 29 September – Wednesday 8 October 2025
Locations: Metro and regional NSW (exact locations TBC)
What You’ll Learn
- Hands-on training in: • Audio • Lighting • Video & LED • Backline/Staging
- Site visits and workshops with top production companies
- Industry mentors and crew connections
- Paid work placement after the training block
What You’ll Get
All successful participants receive:
- $100 per training day (10 days)
- $100/night accommodation support for regional participants
- Award-wage payment for your work placement
- Access to real jobs, mentors & ongoing support
Who Can Apply?
We’re looking for:
- TAFE and university students in live/sound/lighting/music production
- Early-career production workers wanting to build skills and contacts
- People from underrepresented communities (including women, First Nations, culturally diverse and regional applicants)
Graduate Destinations: Previous participants have been employed in the following business servicing venues and festivals across Victoria and nationwide: WooHah, Gig Power, Bakehouse, MCEC, Resolution X.
“This program changed everything. I landed a full-time role at WooHah and finally found my place in the industry.”
- Steven Pierrakos, 2023 Graduate
“I didn’t even know where to begin. Now I’ve worked festivals, venues and found my dream job, all thanks to this program.”
- Juliana Vieira, 2023 Graduate
“With the arrival of the new airport, Powerhouse Parramatta and big investments in local arts centres – Western Sydney has a very exciting chapter ahead of it. Its artistic and cultural life will be a big part of that story, but we have to back the local creatives and the communities that nurture them.”
- Hon. John Graham, Minister for the Arts, NSW
How to Apply
Apply online now: https://crewcare.org.au/weasle-eicke-scholarship
Applications close: 4th Sept 2025
Questions?
Contact: training@crewcare.org.au
