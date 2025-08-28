Kickstart Your Career in Live Music Production!

Applications Now Open for “Pathways to Jobs in Live Music” – NSW 2025

If you’re studying Live Production, Sound or Lighting Production or dreaming of working behind the scenes in music, this opportunity is for you.

CrewCare, in partnership with Sound NSW and Creative Australia, is delivering a free, hands-on (and fully paid!) training and employment program for aspiring crew across NSW. This 10-day experience will connect you with top venues, production suppliers and professionals and fast-track your career into paid work.

Program dates: Monday 29 September – Wednesday 8 October 2025

Locations: Metro and regional NSW (exact locations TBC)

What You’ll Learn

Hands-on training in: • Audio • Lighting • Video & LED • Backline/Staging

Site visits and workshops with top production companies

Industry mentors and crew connections

Paid work placement after the training block

What You’ll Get

All successful participants receive:

$100 per training day (10 days)

$100/night accommodation support for regional participants

Award-wage payment for your work placement

Access to real jobs, mentors & ongoing support

Who Can Apply?

We’re looking for:

TAFE and university students in live/sound/lighting/music production

Early-career production workers wanting to build skills and contacts

People from underrepresented communities (including women, First Nations, culturally diverse and regional applicants)

Graduate Destinations: Previous participants have been employed in the following business servicing venues and festivals across Victoria and nationwide: WooHah, Gig Power, Bakehouse, MCEC, Resolution X.

“This program changed everything. I landed a full-time role at WooHah and finally found my place in the industry.”

Steven Pierrakos, 2023 Graduate

“I didn’t even know where to begin. Now I’ve worked festivals, venues and found my dream job, all thanks to this program.”

Juliana Vieira, 2023 Graduate

“With the arrival of the new airport, Powerhouse Parramatta and big investments in local arts centres – Western Sydney has a very exciting chapter ahead of it. Its artistic and cultural life will be a big part of that story, but we have to back the local creatives and the communities that nurture them.”

Hon. John Graham, Minister for the Arts, NSW

How to Apply

Apply online now: https://crewcare.org.au/weasle-eicke-scholarship

Applications close: 4th Sept 2025

Questions?

Contact: training@crewcare.org.au