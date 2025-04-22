Powersoft and Cohesion Announce Strategic Partnership

Powersoft and Clair Global Group’s Cohesion are excited to announce a strategic partnership that will shape the future of live event production and beyond. Under the Cohesion name, Powersoft will become a key technological partner that provides cutting- edge amplification and processing platforms ideal for live touring and events audio as well as installed sound systems worldwide.

The collaboration between Powersoft and Cohesion serves as the foundation for new technology that will deliver unprecedented performance, efficiency, and reliability for the most demanding and aspirational applications and will ensure even greater flexibility and control for audio professionals around the world. Notably, engineers from both companies have developed a new, customised amplification platform using Powersoft’s Unica technology at its core.

Luca Lastrucci, CEO of Powersoft, commented: “I am thrilled to be a part of this new strategic agreement with Cohesion, a step that marks a significant evolution in our mission to provide cutting-edge audio solutions. This agreement positions us as a reference technological partner for the development and supply of high-performance audio amplification and processing platforms.

It also represents a recognition of our innovative technology and allows us to further strengthen our leadership in the touring segment through a prestigious global partner.”

Cohesion designs and manufactures top-tier audio technology products, contributing to a growing ecosystem within the live event production and installed sound system landscape. The partnership with Powersoft enhances this ecosystem, providing Cohesion with access to new avenues for delivering industry-leading audio solutions.

“We’re excited to take live sound performance to the next level,” said Jeff Rocha, President of Clair Global’s Product division and Managing Director of Cohesion. “With Powersoft and Cohesion as powerful technology partners, we will redefine the standards of the industry while enriching our offerings. We have a responsibility to meet or exceed the needs of our customers, and building this lasting collaboration ensures that we continue to do so.”