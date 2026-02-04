Prism Sound appoints Amber Technology as distribution partner for Australia and New Zealand

Prism Sound is pleased to announce the appointment of Amber Technology Pty Ltd as its official distribution partner for Australia and New Zealand.

This appointment reflects Prism Sound’s continued commitment to working with partners who understand the importance of accuracy, reliability, and long-term product support. Amber Technology’s experienced team brings extensive expertise in broadcast and major infrastructure projects, alongside excellent access to professional audio markets across studios, education, and post-production. Its recent increased focus and investment in professional audio aligns well with Prism Sound’s values and ambitions in the region.

Mark Evans, International Sales Director, Prism Sound, said, “We’re thrilled to be working with Amber Technology, a highly respected company with an outstanding reputation across the professional audio, broadcast, infrastructure, and education markets. Its depth of expertise, nationwide coverage, and strong technical culture makes it an excellent partner for Prism Sound as we continue to support and grow our presence across Australia and New Zealand.”

Amber Technology’s established presence in broadcast and large-format system design makes it a particularly strong partner for Prism Sound’s flagship DREAM ADA-128, where absolute transparency, scalability, and dependable long-term performance are essential. At the same time, its growing engagement with the professional audio community presents an exciting opportunity to further expand awareness and adoption of Prism Sound converters across a broad range of applications.

Peter Amos, Managing Director at Amber Technology said, “We are proud to partner with Prism Sound, a brand that is globally respected for its uncompromising approach to accuracy, reliability, and long-term performance. Our team brings deep experience in broadcast and major infrastructure projects, and we see a strong alignment between Prism Sound’s values and our continued investment in professional audio. From large-scale deployments to expanding engagement across studios, education, and post-production, this partnership represents an exciting opportunity to deliver world-class conversion solutions to the Australian market.”

Amber Technology will represent the full Prism Sound product range and will provide local sales, technical support, and customer service across Australia and New Zealand. Customers in the region can expect knowledgeable consultation, strong after-sales support, and closer access to Prism Sound’s products and expertise.