The PROLiGHTS Jet Hybrid200 is an LED moving head beam-spot hybrid fixture. It is a small to medium size light marketed as being a budget friendly fixture.

This light occupies an interesting place in the market. As a small, value for money, LED moving head hybrid, it may not be first choice for a large touring show or venue but at the same time, it is a little too upmarket for your hobby DJ or any amateur set-up. This market sector is larger than you think, and the PROLiGHTS Jet Hybrid200 caters to it perfectly.

Construction

The Jet Hybrid200 weighs 15kg with dimensions of 356mm (w) x 538mm (h) x 205mm (d). It’s a pretty easy one person lift and it is not awkward. The fixture is well balanced, not too top heavy, and the handles are in the right place.

This is an Italian designed light, and even though it is aimed at the budget conscious buyer, they have still designed an aesthetically pleasing fixture.

The footprint of the light is small, and you can butt them up together quite closely. The base is narrower than the yoke. Like most lights this size, you can hang them at any orientation. They have two clamps.

With a power draw of 276W, the Jet Hybrid200 is reasonably economical. You can get nine to a 10A circuit, which is pretty good for a moving light. That’s good news if you are in a smaller venue or operating in a space without much power.

Optics, Colour, and Brightness

The light source is a single 200W high power white LED outputting a native 7,000K. You can get 8,000 lumens out of the Jet Hybrid200. I was pleasantly surprised at how much punch the light had. It was intense, and I did not expect it to be this bright.

The Jet Hybrid200 features a motorised linear zoom with a 3.5° – 40° zoom range, giving it almost a 12:1 zoom ratio. You do notice a slight dip in intensity as you zoom it out. The lens diameter is 100mm; small, but in proportion to the fixture itself.

The colour wheel features 11 colours, with an adjustable colour temperature from 3,200K up to its native 7,000K. It also has a high CRI filter, which dips the intensity but gives you a CRI of about 84 when it is in. Not quite high enough to be considered high, but still a respectable figure nonetheless. It has more intensity and a CRI of about 70 without the filter.

If there ever was a metric that showed how much output you got for your dollar (lumens/ dollars = lumens per dollar) I would not be surprised to see this fixture quite high on the list.

Applications and Features

The Jet Hybrid200 has a simple feature set, but ‘good simple’. It has two gobo wheels which consists of eight rotating and 17 static gobos plus open. The rotating gobos are interchangeable. It has a 5-facet circular prism which can rotate in both directions and can be indexed. It also has a linear frost and a light frost filter.

The pan range is 540° and the tilt range is 260°. It’s not infinite pan and tilt, which would increase the price a fair bit. In addition to this, using infinite pan and tilt on a light this size would only really be an effect anyway, and not really serve much of a functional purpose.

The Jet Hybrid200 functions well as both a beam and as a spot. If pressed I would say that it works slightly better as a beam than a spot. The output and the intensity of the tight beam is really good. The aerial gobos, though nothing spectacular, are nice.

It is a very quiet light, which definitely counts for something when deciding what to buy or hire. The amount of noise a light produces is becoming increasingly important as more and more gigs feature cameras. Also, not all venues where you would use a light like the Jet Hybrid200 will be acoustically treated.

Pair these up with a similar size wash light and you have the backbone of a lighting rig for a small venue. It can be beams behind a band, it can be be gobos in the crowd, it can be award ballys. It doesn’t quite move quick enough to be a nightclub fixture, but may still work there in a pinch. It wouldn’t be suited for TV or film lighting but could work well in a production house as a low cost, easy to set up, bang for your buck type fixture. Like just about all hybrids, the Jet Hybrid200 is a very versatile fixture.

Control and Programming

For control and programming PROLiGHTS have elected to keep it simple. The Jet Hybrid200 is available with only one DMX mode, which has a 20 channel DMX footprint. Having one mode can clear up a lot of confusion when it comes to patching and addressing as well as programming. Firmware upgrades can be done via USB.

The Jet Hybrid200 takes 5-pin DMX and is RDM compatible. Choices are not as plentiful as other lights but that’s fine, as it’s all you need. It features its own onboard LCD display with five buttons. It is easy enough to work your way around the onboard menu once you figure out which button is ‘back’ and which is ‘enter’.

Verdict

From a manufacturer’s perspective, the expectations are high and profit margin is low when you are making a hybrid fixture for the budget conscious buyer. The hybrid moving light market has existed for almost as long as we have had moving lights. By nature, the hybrid moving light market is budget driven. It can be a tricky market to operate in, but PROLiGHTS have gotten the balance right with the Jet Hybrid200.

Overall, it’s a great light. The main selling point is the value for money and how bright it is for a small fixture. I do wonder how much more expensive it would have been to use CMY colour mixing instead of a colour wheel, and to have added a shutter kit. The light no doubt would have been better, but would adding these features potentially price it out of the target market?

Product Info: www.prolights.it Distributor Australia and New Zealand: www.showtech.com.au

The Specs