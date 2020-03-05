QSC AD-P.HALO

QSC’s AD-P.HALO is an integrated SUB/SAT pendant loudspeaker system featuring an integrated 6.5” subwoofer and four 2.75” transducers in a single enclosure. It’s ready to install right out the box and 200 watts RMS capable. The Halo are designed to integrate aesthetically with QSC’s other AcousticDesign Series loudspeakers (ceiling-mount, pendant-mount and surface-mount) and sonically with Q-SYS network amplifiers or QSC DSP-enabled amplifiers, refining the tuning process.
