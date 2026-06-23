RCF and DirectOut Announce Strategic Technology Partnership

(Pic – RCF’s Fausto Incerti & and DirectOut’s Luca Giaroli)

RCF and DirectOut have announced a strategic technology partnership aimed at developing tightly integrated audio solutions for RCF’s professional sound systems portfolio.

Under the agreement, DirectOut will bring its extensive expertise in audio networking, signal conversion, processing, and redundancy technologies to support and enhance RCF’s system architectures. The collaboration is designed to deliver fully integrated solutions aligned with the RCF ecosystem, ensuring high performance, reliability, and seamless operation across a wide range of professional audio applications.

By working at a deep technological level, the two companies aim to simplify system design and deployment while meeting the rigorous requirements of live sound, installed sound, and other mission-critical environments where RCF systems are deployed.

Fausto Incerti, Managing Director of RCF, commented: “DirectOut’s technologies and engineering approach complement our system design philosophy. This partnership enables us to further strengthen our system offerings by integrating proven audio networking and signal management solutions that align perfectly with RCF’s performance, reliability, and usability standards. Over the past years, DirectOut has emerged as a global leader in the solutions we are now incorporating into our packages, enhancing the value we provide to our customers.”

“Our collaboration with RCF is centered on bringing DirectOut audio networking and signal management technologies directly into RCF system solutions,” said Luca Giaroli, CEO of DirectOut. “This focused approach allows us to support RCF in delivering integrated, robust, and future-ready systems that provide clear benefits to system designers and end users. We are proud to partner with a company that has such a significant global presence and a rich history spanning decades, with impressive revenues worldwide.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to technological excellence and long-term collaboration, with the goal of providing customers with innovative, high-quality solutions that offer greater operational confidence within the RCF ecosystem.

Further details on the integrated solutions resulting from this collaboration will be announced in the coming months.