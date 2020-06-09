

The Redback 32 Zone Expansion Module is a 32 zone paging microphone system. Building on the already successful 16 Zone Console, this new accessory enables systems to expand to 17-32 zones, making it the perfect paging console for schools, hotels, offices and more. The ability to name zones and set preset groups allows for easier day to day control. The microphone also features a momentary and locking option for making longer announcements. Manufactured in Australia, offering a 10 year warranty.





Contact:

Altronics

www.altronics.com.au or 1300 780 999





Redback 32 Zone Expansion Module









