New Gear

9 Jun 2020

Redback 32 Zone Expansion Module


The Redback 32 Zone Expansion Module is a 32 zone paging microphone system. Building on the already successful  16 Zone Console, this new accessory enables systems to expand to 17-32 zones, making it the perfect paging console for schools, hotels, offices and more. The ability to name zones and set preset groups allows for easier day to day control. The microphone also features a momentary and locking option for making longer announcements. Manufactured in Australia, offering a 10 year warranty.

Contact
Altronics
www.altronics.com.au or 1300 780 999

Redback 32 Zone Expansion Module 



Subscribe

Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.

Subscribe now

Recent posts

Riedel MediorNet
9 Jun 2020
Maxell MPJU4001 and MPJW401E
9 Jun 2020
Highlite TCYC-7 Cyclorama
9 Jun 2020

Latest jobs

Marketing Coordinator
6 May 2020
Audio-visual/Technical Systems Designer in Melbourne
13 Mar 2020
Head of Audio/Production Manager
3 Mar 2020
View all jobs