Remembering Mark Kennedy

Whilst probably not that widely known to the general public, Mark Kennedy was acclaimed and treasured by musicians as one of the greatest drummers/percussionists to ever grace an Australian stage or recording studio, and on occasion international audiences and facilities. Over a career spanning 55 years he amassed a remarkable body of work. Sadly, early on Saturday morning the 21st of February 2026, Mark Kennedy passed away in hospice care at the age of 74, following a protracted battle with lung cancer, his wife and soulmate Doris (Dori) with him to the end. Throughout the ups and downs associated with the condition he maintained a stoic disposition, and supported by Dori, did not want any publicity or fuss, this was the measure of the man in everything he did.

Mark was born in Melbourne on the 20th August 1951 and developed a passion for music, and drumming in particular, at a very early age. He played marching drum for his school, and before long was playing kit in various local ensembles, whilst studying classical piano at the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music. In April 1969 he turned fully professional as a foundational member of Spectrum and this is where his legend was born. Soon the Melbourne musicians of the day became aware of this remarkable young drumming talent, and after their own, would turn up to Spectrum gigs to marvel at his skills. He performed on Spectrum’s first album, including the iconic ‘I’ll Be Gone’ contributing its distinct groove, but left the band before the single was released. From there he was a drawcard in every band he worked with, attracting music lovers to gigs to witness his performance. These acts included King Harvest, Doug Parkinson in Focus, Leo de Castro + Friends, the legendary Ayers Rock, Marcia Hines, Southern Star band, Men at Work, Renee Geyer, Blazing Saddles, James Southwell, and a 21-year relationship with Leo Sayer.

Mark recording Power Supply Ayers Rock in 1974

However, this was only part of the story, added to his extensive body of band member work, Mark Kennedy was a first-call session player and producer. He worked on over 300 albums, contributed to countless film and television soundtracks, advertising jingles, and featured in numerous videos alongside the artists he worked with. Whether in live performance, on pre-recorded music content or music videos, he was a constant presence in Australian music culture; one of our most heard musicians. Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Mark was fully occupied in the studio on a daily basis then gigging most nights, such was the time and such was the demand on his capability.

In my opinion and those of mutual musician friends, Mark Kennedy was the drummer’s drummer, the musician’s musician. He was thorough, well prepared and organised, he had a natural understanding of the song and what it required, he played for the song. He was often described as a progressive rock or jazz fusion drummer, but he was much more than that. He possessed the technique and was comfortable and adept in any genre; he was beyond category. Mark was not derivative, possessing a unique style and interpretation, therefore, always sounding like Mark Kennedy, and not a version of someone else. He was often referred to as the groove-master, and what made him great was his impeccable decision-making capability, precision timing, confidence, conviction, generosity of spirit, and musicality, whilst the sound he produced was always engaging. For all the aforementioned reasons, musicians of all persuasions really enjoyed working with him, because it always felt right.

Mark and his partner Dori in Switzerland Mark Kennedy

Much more than a legendary musician, Mark Kennedy was a loyal friend, caring for their well-being without intrusion, whilst gently encouraging when required. He was measured and possessed a quiet, modest and honest disposition. He would inevitably call it how he saw it, uncomfortable for some on occasion. He was also an interesting raconteur, made all the better with his good turn of wit. One of my abiding memories will be the devotion and reciprocal love he and Dori shared, exemplified in many ways, and also the manner in which Dori cared for him during his recent challenge; bless you, Dori. Mark was a great supporter and believer in the Australian Commercial and Entertainment Technology Association (ACETA) our industry peak body, in fact he was inducted into the ACETA Archive of Excellence and you can access the interview here; https://www.aceta.org.au/mark-kennedy.html

Rest in peace dear friend and our thoughts are with you Doris