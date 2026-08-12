VuePix Infiled LED Technology Transforms the University of Auckland’s Hiwa Recreation and Wellbeing Centre

The University of Auckland has unveiled one of New Zealand’s most advanced recreation and wellbeing facilities, combining world-class sporting infrastructure with cutting-edge digital technology to create a highly connected and engaging student experience.

Spanning eight levels and more than 26,000 square metres, the new Hiwa Recreation and Wellbeing Centre represents a significant investment in student health, wellbeing and community. The facility features New Zealand’s largest gym fit-out, an aquatic hall, two multipurpose sports halls, squash courts, a bouldering wall, rooftop turf and running track, all supported by an integrated network of VuePix Infiled LED display solutions supplied by ULA Group via Connect NZ and Resolution AV.

More than simply displaying information, the LED technology plays a critical role in shaping how students, staff and visitors interact with the facility, creating dynamic spaces that encourage participation, improve communication and enhance the overall campus experience.

The digital vision for the project was established through early collaboration between Jay Ban from the University of Auckland, Division 27 Consultants and ULA Group. Together, the team explored how strategically placed LED displays could become an integral part of the building’s architecture while supporting the University’s broader goals around student engagement and connectivity.

“The success of the Hiwa Recreation and Wellbeing Centre is the result of strong collaboration between all project partners. ULA Group brought exceptional expertise, professionalism and a collaborative approach to the project, helping us realise a digital experience that complements the building’s architecture while supporting student engagement and wellbeing. VuePix Infiled high-quality, reliable LED solutions have been a key contributor to creating one of New Zealand’s most advanced recreation facilities, “said Jay Ban, AV Architecture Practice Lead, University of Auckland.

Following construction, Connect NZ and Resolution Audio Visual were appointed to supply and deliver the AV integration, bringing the vision to life through a sophisticated deployment of VuePix Infiled LED technology throughout the venue.

Creating a Dynamic Arrival Experience

From the moment visitors enter the Hiwa Recreation and Wellbeing Centre, they are immersed in a vibrant digital environment designed to welcome, inform and inspire.

Installed by Connect NZ, a series of VuePix Infiled Digital Wallpaper Series LED displays transform the main entry and reception areas into engaging communication hubs. Two largescale LED displays of 2.5mm pixel pitch positioned at each entrance frame the arrival experience with vivid, high-resolution content, providing a visually striking introduction to the facility.

Within the reception space, a large-format Digital Wallpaper P1.2 Lite display delivers exceptional image quality and clarity, serving as a versatile platform for campus communications, event promotion, student information and facility updates.

A standout feature of the installation is a custom-built Digital Wallpaper P1.2 Lite GOB LED column incorporating a seamless 90-degree design. Blending digital technology with architectural form, the display creates a unique visual landmark that enhances the contemporary aesthetic of the space while providing a dynamic canvas for content.

Together, these displays establish a strong sense of identity for the centre, creating an environment that feels connected, modern and welcoming.

Enhancing Participation Across Sports and Recreation Spaces

Throughout the sporting and fitness areas, Resolution AV installed a variety of VuePix Infiled MV series LED displays, which delivers impactful visual experiences that energise activity spaces and enhance user engagement.

At the heart of Sports Hall 1, a large-format MV P5.9 Pro Indoor display provides a focal point for sporting events, competitions, presentations and community activities. The display ensures exceptional visibility from throughout the venue, creating opportunities for live scoring, event information, branding and audience engagement.

A mix of MV 2.9 and 3.9 Indoor Displays were used in the smaller sports halls.

By transforming traditional sports spaces into digitally connected environments, the LED systems help create more immersive experiences for participants and spectators alike.

Connecting Indoor and Outdoor Activity Zones

The University’s commitment to creating a connected campus experience extends beyond the building itself.

A large MV series P3.9 Pro Outdoor LED display serves as the facility’s primary external digital billboard, providing a powerful communication platform for promoting campus events, student initiatives and community activities. The display strengthens the centre’s visibility within the broader university precinct while enabling real-time content delivery to students and visitors.

An additional MV P3.9 Pro Outdoor Display installed within the rooftop turf precinct is used as an outdoor scoreboard for the sports courts.

These displays help create a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor environments, ensuring the digital experience remains consistent regardless of where students interact with the facility.

Delivering Real-Time Information and Competition Experiences

Across the sports halls and aquatic facilities, a network of VuePix Infiled displays serve as scoreboards and provide critical real-time information while enhancing the professionalism of sporting events.

Multiple MV Series displays installed throughout the complex deliver live scoring, event information and performance data, improving the experience for athletes, participants and spectators.

Within the aquatic centre, a custom-designed LED display provides a highly visible communication platform tailored specifically for swimming and aquatic events, ensuring accurate and engaging information delivery in a challenging environment.

These systems support everything from daily recreational activities through to competitive sporting events, providing the flexibility required by a modern multi-purpose facility.

Supporting the Future of Campus Environments

The Hiwa Recreation and Wellbeing Centre demonstrates how LED technology can extend far beyond traditional signage applications to become an integral part of the student experience.

By combining architectural integration, real-time communication and immersive visual engagement, the facility creates an environment that encourages participation, strengthens community connections and supports student wellbeing.

Delivered through the combined expertise of Connect NZ, Resolution Audio Visual and ULA Group, the project showcases the growing role of advanced display technology within the education sector, where digital infrastructure is increasingly being used to create more connected, engaging and future-focused learning and community environments.

As one of New Zealand’s most technologically advanced recreation facilities, the Hiwa Recreation and Wellbeing Centre stands as a benchmark for how universities can leverage LED technology to enrich campus life and create meaningful experiences for students, staff and visitors alike.