GLP powers Wu-Tang Clan’s Final Chamber European Tour

(lead pic by Lola Li)

When Wu-Tang Clan brought The Final Chamber European Tour to arenas across the continent this northern hemisphere spring, the creative team faced a project that was equal parts design challenge and cultural responsibility. Billed as the group’s final European run, the tour needed to honour more than three decades of influence while feeling alive, modern, and physically immense from every seat in the house. The answer came through carefully crafted lighting design that included 79 GLP JDC Burst 1 fixtures and 36 GLP impression X5 Bar 1000 battens.

Lighting designer Ben Walton led the design, working under the creative direction of Jen Bui, with Jack Cannon serving as lighting director and programmer. The production concept, rooted in the Shaolin and temple philosophy that runs deep through Wu-Tang’s identity, called for a visual world of strong linear architecture, atmospheric depth, and explosive energy. A curved LED wall and gate-style scenic structure formed the centrepiece of the stage. It fell to the lighting to extend that world outward, filling the arenas, framing the performers, and pulling the audience in.

“The design approach was rooted in the same thing that makes a lot of Wu-Tang’s music so powerful, which is simplicity, space, weight, and intention,” says Walton. “Jen Bui had a vision for a large temple-like scenic environment built from curved LED and scenic elements. My role as lighting designer was to extend that world beyond the screen and to fill the space around it with layers of light, atmosphere, and scale.”

Lighting was supplied by PRG UK. The 36 impression X5 Bar 1000 units were positioned to create a linear frame around the downstage LED display. Meanwhile, the 79 JDC Burst 1 fixtures were deployed across the stage floor, surrounding the artists and the band, and throughout the stage and audience truss. This combination gave Walton two very different but complementary tools, with one perfect for structure and another ready for impact.

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“The impression X5 Bar 1000 was a key part of that,” says Walton. “We used it to create linear architecture within the rig. There were sharp frames, blades, and shards of light that could define the temple form, stretch the visual language beyond the LED, and build atmospherics both overhead and within the scenic arcs and gates. The brightness and clarity of the X5 Bar 1000 made it especially effective. It held strong graphic definition while also filling the space in a very sculptural way.”

The impression X5 Bar 1000 is a linear LED batten carrying 18 40W RGBL LEDs. The fixture features GLP’s iQ.Gamut colour calibration algorithm, a colour management engine that anchors output to a defined white point and translates control inputs into consistent, accurate colour across every fixture in the rig. Its squared lens design delivers a tight minimum angle of 4.4 degrees, opening out to a 63-degree wash. GLP’s patented fast tilt movement and seamless pixel pitch across fixtures made it well-suited to a design built on clean geometry.

“A moving bar fixture was required to create walls of light protruding from the side of the LED, and the only fixture with proper colour and photometrics was the impression X5 Bar 1000,” says Jack Cannon, lighting director and programmer at Cann Light. “We also required a high-intensity strobe that had high colour quality at low intensities. We ran the JDC Burst 1 at 20 percent intensity at its highest and found the colour incredibly rich.”

The JDC Burst 1 delivered the other half of the visual language. A hybrid LED strobe built on the lineage of GLP’s JDC1 and informed by the JDC2 IP, the fixture combines a 12-segment controlled white strobe line with two RGBW LED plates and 185-degree motorised tilt, delivering the kind of intensity that can fill an arena. At lower levels, the RGBW plates open up a range of rich colour and delicate pastel work that a conventional strobe cannot touch.

“The GLP JDC Burst 1 gave us the opposite, but equally important layer, which included impact, energy, and physicality,” says Walton. “We deployed them on the floor and throughout the stage and audience trusses so the light could reach beyond the stage and pull the crowd into the show. The JDC Burst 1s helped create that scale, brightness, and shared energy across the full room.”

That reach mattered even more because The Final Chamber is a fully busked show. It is performed live with no timecode across a set that could draw from dozens of songs in any order. In that environment, the fixture choices carry a lot of extra weight.

“In a busked environment, I’m looking for fixtures that can read clearly in one hit, but that also reward nuance when I want to build transitions, chases, layered texture, or evolving colour,” says Cannon. “The JDC Burst 1 is especially strong for that, as it can move between broad energy and highly articulate accents without feeling like a one-trick strobe. The X5 Bar 1000 units completed that by giving me a fixture that could be both scenic and dynamic. It’s fast, legible, and flexible enough to give support during both big anthemic moments and tighter, more sculptural looks.”

www.lolaliphoto.com photo by Dylan Swann photo by Dylan Swann photo by Dylan Swann

For Walton, the success of the production ultimately came down to intentionality, which meant finding the right tools and then getting out of the way. “What I’m most proud of is that the design stayed so intentional. It didn’t overcomplicate the visual language. It used light to create space, atmosphere, energy, and connection in a way that supported the legacy and presence of the group.”