StageKraft Expands into Lighting Control and Production Infrastructure with LightShark and Fantek

StageKraft is expanding its portfolio with the addition of LightShark lighting control solutions and Fantek professional lifting and trussing systems, bringing two complementary areas of production technology to the Australian market.

LightShark has earned a global reputation for delivering powerful, intuitive lighting control for live entertainment and a wide range of professional applications. With an easy-to-learn interface and remote control via tablets and smartphones, LightShark makes professional lighting control accessible without unnecessary complexity. From the LS1 and LS Wing to the LS Core, LS Core io and LS Nodes, LightShark offers a range of compact control solutions that can be conﬁgured around the requirements of the project, rather than forcing the project to ﬁt the console.

Complementing the lighting control offering, Fantek brings decades of European manufacturing experience to the StageKraft portfolio. Established in Spain in 1940, Fantek manufactures professional truss systems, lifting towers, stages, LED wall supports and associated structural solutions for the entertainment and events industries.

Fantek products are recognised worldwide for their exceptional build quality, safety and reliability, with designs developed to meet international standards and the demands of professional touring, rental, installation and event environments. Its range covers a broad selection of trussing and lifting solutions, with conﬁgurations suited to different production and structural requirements.

“LightShark and Fantek are very different products, but there’s a common philosophy that attracted us to both brands,” said Davey Taylor, Co-Founder and Head of Product Development at StageKraft. “LightShark is a great example of technology that doesn’t try to make things more complicated than they need to be. You can get into the system quickly, understand how it works and start creating a show, but there’s plenty of depth there when you need it. Fantek has that same practical mindset around the physical side of production – providing professional, reliable equipment that is designed to do the job.”

“LightShark and Fantek have their own distinct identities, and StageKraft is well placed to represent both in Australia and New Zealand,” said Juan Jose Vila, CEO/CSO of LightShark and Fantek’s parent company, Equipson. “We’re very pleased to have the StageKraft team on board and look forward to working closely with them.”

The addition of LightShark and Fantek broadens StageKraft’s offering for Australian and New Zealand production professionals, adding lighting control alongside trussing, lifting and structural solutions. StageKraft will provide customers with local sales and technical support across both

brands, including product demonstrations, project consultation, training, spare parts and comprehensive after-sales service.

To learn more about LightShark or Fantek products, arrange demonstrations, or discuss upcoming projects, contact the StageKraft team on sales@stagekraft.com.au or call +61 2 9982 1494. For any existing LightShark or Fantek warranty repairs or warranty claims, please contact service@stagekraft.com.au.

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