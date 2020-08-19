Rider Friendly Meets Eco-Friendly, d&b audiotechnik Announce Sale of Certified Pre-Owned Systems

Certified Pre-Owned d&b systems deliver internationally renowned premium sound quality with a drastically reduced carbon footprint through remanufacturing

German audio technology and solution company d&b audiotechnik has announced its new Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program offering customers the chance to purchase remanufactured d&b systems.

The program allows customers to reap the benefits of a rider-friendly sound reinforcement system to enhance the reputation of venues and events while also contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and consumption of raw materials. The CPO program is part of d&b’s ongoing support of the Sustainable Development Goals adopted in 2015 by UN member states and the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Directive 2014/95/EU established by the European Union.

“The CPO program means our systems are more accessible than ever before,” said Amnon Harman, CEO, d&b audiotechnik. “At a time when the entire entertainment industry has been challenged, remanufacturing extends the life of a d&b system with all the benefits of buying new,” added Harman.

As part of the d&b remanufacturing process, each system goes through an exterior, mechanical and acoustic check. The exterior check includes a full-system inspection to confirm there is no damage, then all foam and seals are replaced and the exterior is repainted with the original d&b top coat. In the mechanical check pins, rigging, links, wheels, latches, frames and chains are all inspected for damage, tested, and replaced where necessary. Finally, the CPO program product goes through the same rigorous frequency and impedance checks as new systems and is subject to a listening test for performance qualities.

d&b’s first CPO program offering is the J-Series, an established large-format system which continues to tour globally and delivers sonic performance that’s proved itself suitable for any event style or genre. CPO program systems come with new energy saving amplification and electronics, accessories, service, finance and the same support advantages you would get when purchasing a new system including a 2-year warranty and a 5-year factory warranty (terms apply) to all new parts.

“The entertainment industry as a whole consumes an enormous amount of energy, the new CPO program is just one part of d&b’s long-term commitment to sustainability,” concluded Harman. “Extending the life of our loudspeaker systems in a small but powerful way of providing premium audio while protecting the natural world.”

For more information please visit https://www.dbaudio.com/certified-pre-owned