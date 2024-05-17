Riedel Enhances Interstellar Technologies’ Space Launch

Riedel Expands RiCapture Ingest Solutions Portfolio & Enhances Interstellar Technologies’ Space Launch with Advanced Communication and Video Transmission Solutions

At the recent 2024 NAB Show, in Las Vegas, Riedel Communications announced a significant expansion of the company’s RiCapture ingest solutions line with the addition of RiCapture i8, i44, and i84.

Complementing the RiCapture i4, these new additions bring increased channel density and/or UHD resolution, 8- and 10-bit support, expanded internal SSD storage, and a series of advanced functionalities to the RiCapture platform.

With the brand-new SSE interface for scheduling, streaming, and exporting, the RiCapture product line now offers a powerful and compact solution for multichannel HD/ UHD ingest recording and integration to postproduction. The SSE control application allows for flexible configuration, letting users select between high-resolution DNxHD/R, H.264, or a combination of the two, and includes audio-mapping and down-mix audio-listening capabilities. RiCapture offers maximum versatility to capture the recorded media locally, on removable storage, on network-attached storage, or to live-streaming destinations. It can be expanded to a network of multiple servers for higher-density recording and unlimited destinations with control from a single SSE interface.

The i4 and i8 provide four or eight HD HDR input channels, while the i44 and i84 boast four UHD channels with HDR capability. On the audio side, all RiCapture products are capable of 16 channels of embedded audio per channel, as well as 64 Dante or AES67 channels.

In all configurations, RiCapture offers high- quality recording in DNxHD or DNxHR along with H.264 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 encoding to the local storage. The local recording storage offers continuous loop recording for the captured content, with options to stream manually, stream with a scheduler, or clip and export files as needed from the available local storage to numerous streaming destinations.

There are three software add-ons available in the RiCapture product line: the VDR panel, a web-based UI with expanded multichannel control for clip playback, program delays, monitor wall playback and other scenarios; the RiView application, which is a multiviewer UI that includes audio down-mix monitoring for synchronised review of record feeds, clipping, and export to multiple destinations; and the XDCAM add-on, which provides the tapeless XDCAM format for HD video acquisition and storage.

“As a complete suite for multichannel ingest recording capture and transfer to postproduction, RiCapture caters to a wide range of markets – from sports, concerts, and theatres, to motion picture applications,” said Bernard Stas, Product Manager, Live Video Production, Riedel Communications. “Accommodating UHD resolutions and a variety of formats, such as 23.98 fps and 29.97 fps, the newly expanded RiCapture family sets the bar for high-quality ingest solutions at a competitive price.”

Riedel Communications has also announced its collaboration with Interstellar Technologies, a pioneering space transportation company based in Hokkaido, Japan, to overcome communication and video transmission challenges in its operations. Riedel provided Interstellar with a clear, reliable communication system for its staff as well as an IP video system that significantly reduces delay and improves image quality for the facility’s 4K cameras – allowing the ongoing development of Interstellar’s next-generation small satellite launch vehicle ZERO to continue without a hitch.

“Riedel’s solutions impressed us with their functionality and rationality, and we are certain that they will play a crucial role in Rocket ZERO’s launch operations,” said Kazunori Makino, TT&C Group Leader, R&D Department at Interstellar. “Our collaboration with an esteemed brand like Riedel underscores our dedication to upholding the highest quality standards in the technical domain. As we gear up for the inaugural launch of ZERO, we are committed to expanding the system. The Riedel solution will not only be utilised by Interstellar staff but also by affiliated satellite companies, ensuring a superior level of launch operations for our company.”

Interstellar faced significant communication delays using traditional digital radios at its two main facilities – the command centre and the combustion test and launch site – both of which are crucial for monitoring and launching commercial rockets. Additionally, the need for a high-quality, low-latency video system was paramount with the upcoming launch of the first Rocket ZERO. Upon learning about Riedel’s success in providing solutions for Formula One, Interstellar’s R&D department reached out to Riedel’s sales partner in Japan, Otaritec Corporation. Together with Riedel Communications Japan, Otaritec developed a tailored solution to meet Interstellar’s needs.

The solution included the installation of an Artist-1024 digital matrix intercom, eight RSP-1216HL Hybrid Lever Key SmartPanels, and one Bolero antenna at the command centre, along with two Bolero antennas and six beltpacks at the combustion test and launch sites. For video transmission, 12 MediorNet IP FusioN 6B devices using the JPEG XS video coding standard were installed, enabling lightly compressed, high-quality video with low latency between sites. The updated system has significantly improved communication and video transmission, ensuring smooth operations between the command post and the test site as staff members move about. The Bolero system has been particularly well- received by Interstellar staff for its ease of use and operability, enabling team members to monitor the development of commercial rockets via constant, accurate, and crystal- clear communication.

“Riedel and Otaritec are honored to contribute to this exceptional spaceflight program with our cutting-edge communication and video transmission technology,” said Guillaume Mauffrey, Director of Sales, Asia, Riedel Communications. “Our solutions are designed to ensure seamless operations in mission- critical environments, and we are thrilled to see them play a role in the advancement of space exploration.”

