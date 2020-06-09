Riedel MediorNet



Riedel Communications has significantly expanded its MediorNet family of video networking devices, adding 13 new hardware devices and nine new software apps. These include:



MediorNet MicroN UHD, big brother to MicroN. MicroN UHD adds more bandwidth, more I/O, higher resolutions, and more processing power. With 12G SDI interfaces, the new node provides native support for UHD signals and concentrates up to 48 video signals in just 1RU with 400G backbone connectivity.



MediorNet MuoN, VirtU, and FusioN product series. Based on innovative, ultra-dense SFP technologies, these new processing modules and processing hubs complement the intelligent MediorNet signal interfaces and core switches and round out the Riedel video portfolio with full-IP solutions.

Alongside new software-defined hardware platforms, Riedel has also launched a range of brand-new apps for up/down/cross-conversion, encoding/decoding, audio routing, and multiviewing, as well as a series of IP gateway apps.





