Rock Memorabilia Auction for CrewCare, Ausmusic T-Shirt Day this Friday

Here’s your chance to own a unique piece of Aussie Rock music memorabilia from Phil Jamieson, lead singer of legendary band Grinspoon, while helping CrewCare support crew.

Phil has donated his beloved guitar to raise funds exclusively for Team CrewCare as part of their fundraising efforts for Aus Music T-Shirt Day 2022.

Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is an annual day of fun and awareness to celebrate Aussie music and raise urgently-needed funds for music workers in crisis. After the last few shocking years of bushfires, pandemic, floods and now the sky high cost of living, the music industry needs your help more than ever before.

Phil says: “The kind people at Colemans Music provided me with the guitar to play at the Springloaded festival. I did some mad solos and now it is time for it to find a new home whilst also helping the fantastic brilliant and sweet people that make the show happen.“

Team CrewCare are thrilled to offer for auction Phil’s beloved Rivolta Combinate XVII Autonno Burst, originally valued at $2799. Place your bids here!

Proudly partnering with Support Act, CrewCare raises money and awareness whilst looking after the welfare of all Australian live production workers. CrewCare directs all donations and fundraised monies through the Support Act Roadies Fund, ensuring that crew have access to ongoing vital crisis relief and mental health services.

Here’s your chance to bid on this wonderful piece of Aussie rock history to play or to take pride of place in your home. Or you can donate to Team CrewCare here: www.ausmusictshirtday.org.au/teams/team-crewcare