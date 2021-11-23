Rockstar Productions Gear Up with Acme

Rockstar Productions gear up for the busy season, adding eight Acme Lighting Willow 200 fixtures into their inventory.

Based on the Gold Coast, Rockstar Productions specialise in providing the best possible live production experience for their clients, which include city councils, the corporate sector, conference organisers, sporting and cultural events for schools and churches, and private functions.

“We have been looking for a moving light that would have a specific feature set for quite some time. And we finally found a perfect match in Acme Willow 200,” says John Yost, Managing Director of Rockstar Productions. “It is a brilliant hybrid fixture, very versatile and a perfect fit for the various productions that we do. The compact size and light weight is what we needed for our mid-sized and smaller events, but it punches well above its weight and doesn’t get lost on a larger stage!”

“The fixtures are reasonably priced, come with a three year warranty, and with local support from ULA Group, we ticked all the boxes with this purchase,” confirms John. “It has been six months wait for the very first Willow 200 fixtures, but worth it.”

Rockstar Productions also purchased DJpower LED Vertical Fog Machines, adding more special effects on the stage for their live events.