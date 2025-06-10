SILHOUETTE SOUND RIDES THE TECH WAVE

VuePix Infiled at Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro 2025

From May 3 to 13, the world’s top surfers and elite wildcards took to the waves at the Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro 2025, a headline event proudly presented by WSL and GWM. Originally set for Snapper Rocks, the comp made a last-minute switch to Burleigh Heads due to a recent cyclone reshaping the coastline. But nothing could stop the surf – or the show.

Enter Silhouette Sound, who dove headfirst into the action, delivering a next-level production that matched the energy of the surf with immersive visuals, slick tech, and vibey activation zones scattered across the Surf Pro village.

Epic Production from Dawn Patrol to Sundown Sound

Helmed by Managing Director Andrew Johnston, the Silhouette Sound crew braved ten days of wild weather and non-stop action. Rain or shine, their setup never missed a beat.

Crowds cheered from the sand and hillside as legends like Steph Gilmore, Mick Fanning, and Joel Parkinson tore through the frothing Burleigh waves, backed by a cutting-edge AV experience that kept hearts pounding.

VuePix Infiled LED Screens: Catching Every Ride, Every Time

A total of eight VuePix Infiled LED displays lit up the Surf Pro precinct, bringing every carve, cutback, and clean barrel into full view. No matter where you stood, the screens had you covered.

The main digital canvas – a 6m x 3m stunner perched on the Burleigh hillside – served up front-row views of all the action. Perfectly placed for both fans on the slope and the pros relaxing at the athlete lounge above, the screen beamed crisp visuals even under the blazing sun, switching to sponsor content during lay days.

At the bustling Stone & Wood Bar and the Bonsoy Viewing Deck, slick 4m x 2m LED walls added serious wow factor, letting fans catch every wave without jostling for the perfect angle.

When the Stage Turns from Ocean to Electric

By night, the Main Stage transformed into a full-blown festival zone. A vibrant 6m x 3m VuePix Infiled screen anchored the setup, broadcasting the day’s highlights and backing a killer live music lineup. Acts like Bad Dreams, Babe Rainbow, and Spiderbait kept the vibes high – capped off by a show-stopping jam featuring Steph Gilmore trading surfboard for electric guitar.

Lighting it all up were 8 ACME Geist fixtures and 8 ACME Sandane IP66 Washes, run seamlessly via a Chamsys MagicQ 250 Stadium Console.

VIP Vibes and Immersive Activations

In the VIP zone, twin 2m x 1m screens rolled out a visual welcome for special guests, while the Boost Activation Zone buzzed with energy, powered by a bold 2m x 3m LED wall.

Over at the Merch Precinct, a towering 6m x 3m screen turned heads and stopped foot traffic with high-impact visuals.

All screens within the precinct ran flawlessly, driven by NovaStar VX600 and TB6 processors, ensuring maximum reliability and ultra-smooth playback.

Bigger. Better. Bolder.

“I want to thank the team at WSL for trusting us with such a high-profile event,” said Andrew Johnston, MD of Silhouette Sound. “It was a huge team effort. Massive props to Scottie, Jordan, Tom, Joel, and Jason – you guys crushed it. Shout-out to our event partners Boost and Bonsoy, and all the legends on the ground crew.”

“Huge thanks to VuePix Infiled and ULA Group – from the spec and supply of the LED tech to the ongoing support, they’ve been rock solid. Investing in this kind of tech only works when you’ve got a partner that backs you all the way. Thanks to their training and support, our crew delivered an unforgettable show. The screens didn’t miss a beat – and neither did we,” concludes Andrew.