Sneak Peek – Asian Games Competition Venues with Absen

The 19th Asian Games and the 4th Asian Para Games will be held 23 September to 8 October 2023 in Hangzhou, China. According to the official news released by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC), the number of athletes registered in this year’s Asian Games has exceeded 12,500, which is the largest enrollment in the history of the Games.

As the event is drawing closer, the major venues have been successively put into use. As China’s most important international sporting event of the year, the construction schedule of the Hangzhou Asian Games venues is tight and held to high standards. With Absen’s high-quality products, professional services and extensive experience in multiple top-tier tournaments, including the World Cup and NBA, they have supported the construction of Hangzhou Asian Games venues. Absen also delivered top-notch display services at the stadiums to ensure a seamless operation in all aspects throughout the games. We will take you to the major competition venues of Hangzhou Asian Games to get a sense of the exuberant atmosphere that will surround the event.

Hangzhou Asian Games 3×3 Basketball Court

On May 26-27, located in Deqing Geographic Information Town, the Hangzhou Asian Games 3×3 Basketball Court hosted its very first match following its acceptance into the event. An intense two-day competition took place between 16 teams from Serbia, Switzerland, the United States, China, Hong Kong, China and other 11 countries and regions.

As a “pressure test” before the Asian Games, it comprehensively tested the preparations for the 3×3 basketball game.

As the first permanent 3×3 basketball arena in the world, the sound and lighting systems of the court are designed to meet international standards. The LED centerhung display in the center of the arena was built with Absen’s indoor small-pitch products. Spectators can view the game, the replays, and the score in real-time from any location in the venue.

Hangzhou Asian Games Baseball and Softball Sports Cultural Center

The Hangzhou Asian Games Baseball and Softball Sports and Cultural Center in Shaoxing is the largest and newest competition venue of the Asian Games. With a total construction area of about 160,000 square meters, it consists of two baseball fields, two softball fields, a physical training center and an intensive training center. In the future, it will become the largest baseball and softball stadium in China that meet international tournament standards, bringing new vitality to the surrounding communities.

The LED scoreboard on the baseball and softball fields are equipped with Absen outdoor advertising products, which feature a high contrast ratio, thin and lightweight design, and significant advantages in stability, waterproofing and dustproofing. This effectively fulfills the display needs of world-class baseball and softball events.

Hangzhou Asian Games Cricket Field

On May 28, the 2023 East Asia Cup Women’s Cricket Championship finals was hosted at the famous Cricket Field of the Zhejiang University of Technology. As the venue for the group matches and finals of the Hangzhou Asian Games Cricket event, the Cricket Field is known as the “largest cricket field in the country”.

The Hangzhou Asian Games cricket event enters its “combat practice” phase with the hosting of an international cricket match for the first time.

With a total area of 160 square meters, Absen’s outdoor LED displays are connected to the game’s timing and scoring system, with real-time broadcast of the scores of the participating teams and key information on the playing field.

Upholding the philosophy of “Prioritizing venue construction for the Asian games”, a total of 57 competition venues have been built for this year’s Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Para Games, each of which has been meticulously designed and constructed.

In addition to the above-mentioned venues, Absen has also provided high-quality LED display products and solutions for the Asian Games Handball Training Hall at the Hangzhou National Fitness Center, the Asian Games Water Polo Training Hall at the Hangzhou Natatorium, the Asian Games Boxing Hall at the Hangzhou Gymnasium, the Asian Games Soccer Stadium at Zhejiang Normal University (ZJNU), the Hangzhou Sports Complex, and other Asian Games venues, thus contributing to the smooth running of the event.

At present, the preparation for Hangzhou Asian Games is in full swing at the final lap. Committed to creating a high-quality, high-standard and intelligent venue for the Asian Games, Absen will continue to excel and deliver impeccable services and solutions. We are looking forward to presenting an event that will delight world audiences while delivering more surprises and wonders in Hangzhou.

