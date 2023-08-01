Stagekings Delivers Cutting-Edge TV Studios for Fox Sports USA’s 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup Broadcast

… with Iconic Sydney Opera House Backdrop

Stagekings, a leading event production company renowned for its innovation and expertise in temporary infrastructure builds, has proudly announced the successful completion of state-of-the-art TV studios at Hickson Road Reserve on Sydney Harbour. These purpose-built studios will be utilised by Fox Sport USA to conduct their live broadcast throughout the highly anticipated 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup. Notably, this marks the first time Fox Sports has chosen a local company to construct their broadcast studio in a host nation, showcasing the exceptional capabilities of Stagekings in the global entertainment industry.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup promises to be an extraordinary event with the warranted growth in women’s sport, and Fox Sports’ commitment to providing viewers with an unforgettable experience. To achieve this, they turned to Stagekings to design and construct custom-made broadcast studios that meets their high standards and elevates their coverage to new heights by highlighting the best the host city has to offer.

One of the most remarkable features of this bespoke studio is its meticulous positioning, and incredible use of a space not usually used for such a large-scale build, ingeniously ensuring that the world-famous Sydney Opera House stands as a breathtaking backdrop.

Mr. Jeremy Fleming, CEO of Stagekings, expressed his excitement about the completion of this ambitious project. “We are thrilled to have partnered with Fox Sports USA to create these cutting-edge TV studios for the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup. From our first meeting in Doha, the meticulous planning and craftsmanship invested in this project truly reflect Stagekings’ commitment and capacity to deliver excellence in temporary event infrastructure, regardless of the scale, or location. It is an honour to have the iconic Sydney Opera House as the backdrop for Fox Sports’ live broadcasts, showcasing the best of Sydney to such a huge international audience.”

The TV studio itself boasts state-of-the-art technology, providing Fox Sports’ broadcasting team with all the necessary tools and resources to offer unparalleled coverage of the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup matches. Equipped with the latest broadcast equipment, high-definition cameras, immersive sound systems, and cutting-edge video walls, the studio is designed to create an immersive viewing experience for many millions of football fans around the globe.

As the world eagerly awaits the commencement of the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup, Stagekings and Fox Sports are proud to contribute to the success of this prestigious event. Together, they are committed to delivering an exceptional broadcasting experience that celebrates the skill, passion, and dedication of the talented athletes participating in this historic tournament.