Support Act mental health and wellbeing survey 2024

Music charity Support Act, in conjunction with the Centre for Social Impact Swinburne and with support from Entertainment Assist, has launched its Mental Health and Wellbeing in Music and the Creative Industries 2024 survey.

The aim of the survey is to provide an updated picture of the mental health and wellbeing of people working across music and the creative industries in Australia; their responses to challenges including the rising cost of living, increased performing/production costs, loss of work, workplace safety and career concerns; and which services and supports they turn to for help.

The survey is open to anyone over the age of 16 who works in music, arts (community arts/community engaged practice; emerging and experimental arts; First Nations art and culture; multi-artform practice; performing arts; and visual arts, craft and design) and for the first time, digital games, screen and literature.

Clive Miller, CEO of Support Act explains: “We know that many people are struggling and have a lot to share right now, so we’re inviting input from all of the creative industries in this latest survey to give us a more holistic view of the mental health and wellbeing of the sector as a whole, and to better align with the wide range of music and arts workers who currently access our Wellbeing Helpline.



“We hope that this will provide a much-needed outlet to share feedback, both positive and negative, and help Support Act and others plan how we might better support the sector into the future.”

Dr Aurora Elmes from the Centre for Social Impact Swinburne, adds: “Work can have a significant influence on health and wellbeing, and many people in creative industries have experienced a lot of disruption and uncertainty in recent years. This research is an opportunity to learn from people across creative industries about the key issues they face now, and what affects or supports their wellbeing at work and in life.”

Support Act’s 2022 survey* was a stark wake-up call for the sector, with some of the key findings highlighting that 66 per cent of participants said they had high or very high levels of psychological distress, more than four times the general population, and 59 per cent of respondents had experienced suicidal thoughts, four and a half times the general population. Just 15 per cent said they felt safe at work all of the time, with 35 per cent saying they were exposed to unsafe working conditions in the past year.

The online survey is completely anonymous and voluntary and takes 15-30 minutes to complete. Those needing to access the survey in an audio call format can also request this by calling the number on the website.

It’s open until Tuesday 18 June and the findings will be announced in August. A summary of the results will be made publicly available on the Support Act website.

The survey has been developed with input from /Craft, AccessEAP, APRA AMCOS, ARIA PPCA, Arts Wellbeing Collective, Australian Society of Authors, Association of Artist Managers, Creative Workplaces, CrewCare, Entertainment Assist, MEAA, Music NSW, Music SA, Music Victoria, National Association of Visual Artists, QMusic, Screen Australia, Screen Well and Theatre Network Australia.

For further information on the survey and to take part, visit supportact.org.au.