That WAS Serious! – CX’s founder releases second book

CX founder Julius Grafton has just released his second book, ‘That WAS Serious’ as a sequel to his first, ‘This Could Be Serious’.



Released in Covid, the first book sold almost 1,000 copies with funds donated to Support Act, the charity helping crew and performers in need. The new book also helps Support Act and Grafton says the charity has directly saved lives. “Not just in lockdowns, I know people who’ve been in desperate need and then S.A. has made a difference. Having no money with kids to support is gutwrenching, a spiral that is almost impossible to escape from without help.”



Spanning 250 pages the book continues the theme from the previous, a mix of bio and random articles Grafton has written, some from CX and others more controversial. “I’ve been described as a dog with a bone when it comes to exposing mendacity, mediocrity, and malevolence,” he says. On that Grafton has written up some chapters covering outrageous behaviours including the TCP fraud case – which vindicated TCP director Tony Musico; and how Hindley Street Country Club blew up their fame.



Grafton says he designed his books as a collection of mainly standalone stories, since the traditional bio tends to start at birth and going through decades. Whilst the new book is arranged through years 1957 to now, it doesn’t dwell on old family material and has plenty of sex, drugs and rock and roll – the grist of the mill, he says. Copies can be bought on Kindle or paperback via Amazon, or by direct donation of $15 to Support Act supportact.org.au/how-you-can-help/donate-now/ and sending the receipt to juliusmedia@me.com so he can mail you a signed copy.