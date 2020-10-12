



At HARMAN, we’re proud of our stable of brands and our vast product range. CX Magazine challenged us to pick our stand-out ‘Premium’ products for this issue and justify why we think they’re the best. While we may be a little biased, we stand by our choices, and invite integrators and end-users to experience ‘The Best of HARMAN’ for themselves.





Crown DCi DA Series Amplifiers

Features: Famous Crown quality and reliability, Dante and analogue inputs, plus separate configurable outputs. All analogue inputs double as Dante on-ramps.



Why it’s the best: Crown DCi DA Series Amplifiers are the backbone of any serious install. Based on HARMAN’s patented DriveCore technology, the DCi range delivers powerful, accurate sound without the heavy power requirements. Onboard DSP, EN 54-16 compliant for life safety applications and configurable outputs for 2 to 16 Ohm or 70/100V are just some of the features that make the Crown DCi the best.



More information: https://www.crownaudio.com/en/product_families/drivecore-install-da-series



JBL Professional Control 300 Series Large-Format Ceiling Speakers

Features: Constant Directivity for exceptional, consistent sound quality across the listening area. Superb sonic clarity from Kevlar-reinforced drivers and up to 300 watts power handling with high sensitivity.



Why it’s the best: The Control 300 Series is the flagship JBL in-ceiling speaker system with performance that no ceiling speaker has any right to claim. The range boasts constant directivity waveguide design, a true point-source coax design, models featuring 8” and 12” drivers plus multiple power levels and transformer choices and a 12” in-ceiling subwoofer. Performance usually associated with studio monitors in a ceiling speaker make the Control 300 series the best.

More information: https://jblpro.com/en/product_families/control-300-series-large-format-ceiling-speakers



BSS BLU 806DA Digital Signal Processor

Features: Truest to form digital signal processor modelled on historic BSS analogue circuits. Widely acknowledged as the best sounding DSPs on the market.



Why it’s the best: BSS’s BLU 806DA offers configurable I/O, configurable signal processing, Dante / AES67 audio and a high bandwidth, fault tolerant digital audio bus whilst HARMAN’s Audio Architect program is renowned for its ability to rapidly develop, deploy and control a DSP audio system. The BSS range also incorporates some of the industry’s most used and trusted DSP algorithms for EQ, compression and switching. Providing a complete DSP solution that puts audio first makes the BSS’s BLU 806DA the best.

More information: https://bssaudio.com/en/products/blu-806da-blu-806





AMX 4K DVX Presentation Switchers

Features: The latest 4K video switching and distribution combined with best of HARMAN’s iconic control and audio brands plus Dante in a powerful yet easy-to-configure system.



Why it’s the best: In unheard-of audio capability for an all-in-one presentation switcher, the new AMX 4K DVX combines a powerful 120 watt Crown DriveCore amplifier, renowned BSS mixing, EQ, compression/limiting and ducking, dbx AFS2 Advanced Feedback Suppression and Dante with AMX 4K video and NetLinx control. The AMX 4K DVX was recognised as the best in the InfoComm 2020 Best of Show awards.

More information: https://www.amx.com//products/dvx-3266-4k















