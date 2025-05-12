THE FREEDMAN GROUP ACQUIRES LECTROSONICS, WORLD LEADERS IN UHF WIRELESS AUDIO

The Freedman Group, parent company of trailblazing audio brands including RØDE, Mackie, Aphex, SoundField, and Event Electronics, has announced the May 2025 acquisition of Lectrosonics, a globally renowned US manufacturer of professional wireless audio systems.

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in New Mexico, USA, Lectrosonics has been at the forefront of UHF wireless audio technology for film, broadcast, and high-end theatre applications for over five decades. With a reputation for unmatched reliability and refined technical excellence, the company received an Academy Award in 2017 for its revolutionary Digital Hybrid Wireless Technology – further cementing its status as the gold standard in professional wireless audio and the equipment of choice for audio professionals worldwide.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lectrosonics to The Freedman Group family,” said Peter Freedman AM, Founder and owner of The Freedman Group. “For decades, Lectrosonics has been synonymous with the highest possible performance along with unmatched reliability and innovation in professional wireless audio. Their uncompromising commitment to quality perfectly aligns with our own values and strengthens our position as a global leader in professional audio solutions.”

He added, “I am beyond excited and genuinely humbled that Lectrosonics is joining our team. They are without doubt the world’s leader in wireless communication for the entertainment and broadcast markets. Being able to now offer our customers the finest sounding wireless technology in the world is, without exaggeration, something that is very special to me.”

While financial terms remain undisclosed, the deal encompasses the company’s brand, complete intellectual property portfolio, factory buildings in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and a comprehensive array of production machinery and equipment. The Freedman Group has confirmed that Lectrosonics will continue to operate from its existing facilities in New Mexico, with the current management team remaining in place to ensure continuity and preserve the brand’s unique identity and customer relationships. The transaction was brokered by PwC’s M&A team, led by Troy Porter and James Hocking, on behalf of The Freedman Group. Mediabridge Capital Advisors served as M&A advisors to Lectrosonics.

Wes Herron, President of Lectrosonics, stated, “Joining The Freedman Group represents an exciting new chapter for Lectrosonics. With its global reach and shared passion for audio excellence and in-house manufacturing, we look forward to accelerating product development and expanding our market presence while maintaining the quality and reliability our customers expect.”

He added, “Over the years, we’ve garnered interest from some of the biggest names in the global audio industry, but RØDE was the only one that truly felt like the right fit. We couldn’t be more excited to join The Freedman Group family and take this next step together.”

Damien Wilson, CEO of The Freedman Group, echoed the sentiment: “Lectrosonics’ journey, in many ways, mirrors our own. We’ve both built reputations on innovation, independent production, and maintain a deep respect for the creative community. This partnership is a natural fit and together, we’re going to reshape the landscape of wireless audio.”

With complementary technologies and shared values at their core, the addition of Lectrosonics to The Freedman Group strengthens the Group’s global portfolio, offering new opportunities for growth, innovation, and manufacturing diversity across its Australian headquarters and US operations.

This acquisition cements The Freedman Group’s position as one of the most comprehensive pro audio companies in the world, expanding on a portfolio which already includes RØDE microphones and audio devices, Mackie live performance sound equipment, Aphex signal processing technology, SoundField ambisonic microphone systems and Event studio monitors.

Main Pic: (L to R: Wes Herron, President of Lectrosonics and Peter Freedman AM; Founder and Owner of The Freedman Group.)