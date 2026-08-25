The P.A. People Delivers Next-Generation AV Solution

…for Lord Howe Island Community Hall

The P.A. People has delivered a comprehensive audiovisual solution for the Lord Howe Island Community Hall, creating a modern, connected venue while preserving the heritage character of one of Australia’s most unique community spaces.

The project transforms both the Community Hall and adjoining Annexe into flexible, easy-to-operate facilities that support everything from community performances and movie nights to board meetings, conferences and hybrid events.

Located more than 700 kilometres off the New South Wales coast, Lord Howe Island presents a distinct design environment where reliability, simplicity and long-term support are critical.

The Community Hall is the centre of island life, hosting a wide variety of events throughout the year, but its previous audiovisual systems had become outdated and increasingly difficult for non-technical users to operate.

The P.A. People’s solution replaces the ageing technology with a fully integrated AV ecosystem, bringing together high-performance audio, projection, presentation, conferencing, recording, streaming and stage lighting under a single intuitive control platform.

A major focus of the design is delivering professional performance without adding operational complexity. Touchscreen control interfaces allow users to quickly select preconfigured operating modes for common events, removing the need for specialist technical knowledge while still providing advanced functionality for experienced operators.

The sound system centres around Bose Professional ArenaMatch Utility loudspeakers and QSC network amplifiers, combined with a Q-SYS DSP and control platform to deliver consistent coverage, speech intelligibility and simple system management. A Yamaha TF-1 digital mixer and Dante audio network provide a flexible backbone for performances and events, while Audio-Technica microphones support everything from board meetings to live presentations.

The presentation system includes a high-brightness laser projector, wireless presentation capabilities, Apple TV integration and a modern switching platform designed to accommodate a wide range of content sources.

Recognising the increasing importance of remote participation, the system also incorporates integrated recording, streaming and unified communications, enabling meetings and events to be shared with participants on and off the island via platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

In the adjoining Annexe, the solution includes a new collaboration space featuring a 75-inch display, wireless presentation technology and a Biamp Parlé conferencing bar with intelligent camera framing and noise reduction, creating a flexible environment for meetings, workshops and hybrid collaboration.

The system has also been carefully designed to respect the heritage significance of the Community Hall. New equipment minimises its visual impact while delivering substantial improvements in performance, reliability and user experience.

The upgrade also complements planned acoustic treatment works, significantly improving speech clarity and overall sound quality throughout the venue.

“One of our key objectives was to respect the heritage significance of the Public Hall while providing a modern, intuitive technology platform that anyone in the community can confidently use,” commented Oscar Salinas, who is in charge of AV on the island. “Achieving that balance was incredibly important, and I believe this project has done exactly that. The upgraded Hall is now equipped to support future generations of community events while preserving the character that makes it such a special place for Lord Howe Island.”

The system debuted with a community screening of a David Attenborough documentary, followed by an audience Q&A that organisers described as a great success.

Now complete, the new AV system provides the Community Hall and Annexe with the technology to support a much wider range of events while making day-to-day operation far simpler for staff, volunteers and community users.