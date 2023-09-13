The P.A. People help deliver the 2023 Australian Event Awards

Supplying the communications system for the Awards Celebration, The P.A. People is keeping the production staff, crew and the presenters connected. “We are proud to once again join the Australian Event Awards and their production partners to support this year’s Awards presentation,” said Chris Dodds, Managing Director, The P.A. People.

In thanking its production partners, the Event Awards said: “The Australian Event Awards and Symposium unites the entire industry around the celebration of achievement and excellence, and to experience new ideas, skills development and networking. This staple of the annual events calendar would not be what it is without the invaluable expert contributions of our Partners. Their passion, collaboration and support of the industry defines the Event Awards and Symposium and makes them shine – it’s what our program is all about.”

Nominee – National Production Company of the Year Award

This year, The P.A. People is also fortunate to be one of the Nominees in the National Production Company of the Year category. As Australia’s leading supplier of event communications and audio systems for sport and public events, this year The P.A. People is celebrating its long-term relationships with some of Australia’s leading sporting franchises and major public events. From the Sydney Kings and the Sydney Flames Basketball teams, to the Australian F1 Grand Prix, and from the Sydney New Years Eve Fireworks and the iconic Vivid Sydney Festival to the launch of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, The P.A. People are the go-to supplier for event communications solutions year after year.

About the National Nominee Award

The entries that receive the top five Moderated Scores in each category are the National Nominees, providing they also meet the Nominee Threshold Score. National Nominee entries will be reviewed by the Winner Selection Panel of judges, who will vote, by secret ballot on the winner for the category. Winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony – Wednesday 13 September 2023.

About The Australian Event Awards

The Australian Event Awards and Symposium is the national awards program and conference for the Australian events industry, fostering continued excellence, innovation and unity.

The Awards program is the only opportunity for Australian event professionals to compete directly right across the nation and across all facets of the industry to establish which are Australia’s best events and event-related goods, services and innovations. Alongside the Awards, the Symposium aims to drive industry growth and development, and to ensure Australia remains on the leading edge of the events space worldwide.

The high-profile Awards program and conference is guided by ongoing industry consultation and continues to answer the need for cohesiveness across the entire Australian industry, developing and reinforcing industry identity and assisting Australian operators in cross-development of opportunities between events and event disciplines.

The Awards are all-inclusive, being open to all Australian events, event managers and support service providers regardless of: event type or audience, event size or attendance, event location or association membership.