The P.A. People Support NHL Global Series 

The P.A. People hold a significant inventory of Bose Professional ShowMatch array loudspeakers. In September, one of their systems featured in support of the 2023 NHL Global Series – Melbourne; a sell-out crowd witnessed the Arizona Coyotes take on Los Angeles Kings, at Rod Laver Arena, presented by MAX Events.

Large-scale PA legacy…

The P.A. People cut their teeth in specialty audio rentals. In 1985 they revolutionised sound reinforcement for orchestras and opera in outdoor spaces in Australia, successfully designing sound systems to critical acclaim for crowds of tens of thousands of people in Sydney’s Domain, for the Sydney Festival and Carols in the Domain. In 1992 they re-imagined a concert sound system that for many years was the first choice of artists such as Gloria Estefan, James Taylor, and Diana Ross.

Through that time The P.A. People also provided significant audio systems and communications support for three Papal visits in 1986, 1995 and 2008, as well as a number of international events.

After a hiatus from the audio rental scene, in 2018 they pursued an opportunity to return to the large-scale audio rental market when they purchased a significant inventory of Bose Professional ShowMatch array loudspeakers and Linea Research amplification, which complemented their expanded inventory of Community and JBL loudspeakers.

papeople.com.au