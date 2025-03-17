This is the second year we’ve run a ‘People’ issue in March, and given the reaction, I think it’s here to stay. The premise is simple – we put out the call to celebrate the most important thing in our industry – our people. While we all work with tech, it’s the people we do it with and for that make it all worthwhile. I often say to people that I’m writing about that it’s not the tech that’s truly interesting, it’s about what we humans do with it, and why we do it.

So here’s to everyone who put down in words why they appreciate the people they work with, and what they do that’s so awesome. We all need to do this more often! While I’m at it, I’d like to thank all of CX’s regular contributors in no particular order; John O’Brien, Jenny Barrett, Kurtis Hammer, Allee Richards, Brian Coleman, Andy Stewart, Artemis Horton, and Julius Grafton, plus all back room contractors that get the mag into your hands each month. Salut!

Angie Doyle, The P.A. People

by Jodie Steele, The P.A. People

Angie Doyle leads the Service and Maintenance Team at The P.A. People. Starting as the Service Coordinator in 2018, Angie was then handed the reigns to the Service Manager role in 2021 when her manager left the company. It’s only been up for Angie from there, tripling the service department workload in the last three years.

The team now consists of nine full time employees nationwide, plus Angie uses a number of contractors and casuals in the busy periods. Team collaboration is the most enjoyable part of the job for Angie, commenting; “Everyone in the team brings their wide-ranging expertise to the table. We problem solve, discuss issues, and share knowledge. Everything is done together, making for a really positive team environment.”

The P.A. People service team’s diverse skills are comprehensive, handling multiple audio visual and venue engineering systems for venues large and small. “Whether it’s routine maintenance of your AV system, servicing your chain motors or hoists, or a full-service audit for your venue, our team is equipped to do it.

Anthony ‘AJ’ Littlewood Johnson

by Andrew Chambers, AC Production Design

This is AJ, Anthony Littlewood Johnson, owner-operator of The Max Company, and one of those people who help glue the West Australian events industry together. He’s prodigious, productive, passionately driven, and the nicest guy you’d ever call ‘mate’.

When he’s not programming lights for major shows or busy in his workshop working with us mutts repairing every conceivable bit of kit, he sneaks in some time to help teach the next generation.

Never short of a valuable contribution, he’s helped so many of us with his knowledge and compassion, without expectation, with humility and humour. We had to threaten sending compromising photos to get him to sit for this one.

From your workmates and the legion whose lives are better for the knowing of you, thanks mate, you’re a legend!

Team Austage

by Matt Wilson, Senior Production Manager, Austage

A busy AV business is only as good as its crew and, lucky for us, Austage is stacked with absolute legends. From seasoned veterans who have been with us from the very start to the young guns who are the future of our industry, this group are just a few of the amazing individuals who come together to make the best team in AV!

The first to arrive and the last to leave, they are the ones unloading trucks at 2am and reloading them again at 11am, because that’s what needs to be done to make the magic happen. Their work is not always seen or recognised by event attendees, but it certainly is by us, and we couldn’t do what we do without their dedication, enthusiasm, and skill.

We’re not just workmates but friends as well. That’s why our gigs are guaranteed to include top-tier banter, an endless supply of snacks and plenty of jokes – sometimes they’re even good!

The CTS Production Team

L-R: James Collins, Bass Hathaway, Blake Crisford, James Butler, Milo Rankin

The CTS Production team is a testament to the impacts of matching talent and dedication. Known for their exceptional work in audiovisual and event production delivery, and webcasting excellence for premiere corporate clients across Australia, this dynamic team is composed of skilled professionals bringing a wealth of experience and creativity to every project they undertake. This has included some of Australia’s largest Annual General Meetings, financial announcements, public customer presentations, and employee meetings.

We’d like to spotlight some of our key people here, who are themselves supported by incredible teams of operators and support staff throughout CTS.

James Collins, the Production Manager, is the backbone of the Production team. With a strong grounding in both live events and expertise in broadcast production and delivery, working with teams to get the most effective combination of individual talents, coordinating efforts and ensuring that all technical aspects are flawlessly executed. James’s leadership and expertise are invaluable assets to the group.

Tyler Wood, the Event Operations Manager, is a key player in ensuring that every event runs smoothly and efficiently. A previous recipientof AVIXA’s Young Professional of the Year award, Tyler’s meticulous planning and attention to detail, as well as his ability to troubleshoot and manage complex technical setups, is crucial to the team’s success, and has earned the team a reputation for excellence in event management and the respect of our customers nationwide.

Milo Rankin is known for meticulous seasonal planning and collaboration across the CTS business to enable the development of new technical staff, ensuring that every event project is well resourced and able to be executed. Without Milo contributing to the skills and success of our people, and a solid plan, nothing else would be possible for our client events. Milo also works with the team as a vital and experienced professional across both AV and IT disciplines for our event calendar.

Bass Hathaway, a talented director, videographer, and technician, brings technical prowess and innovative solutions to the table. Bass’s flair in capturing those fleeting, special moments in a live setting help distinguish our client’s event footage and creative content, and craft a honed message for their audiences.

Blake Crisford, another integral member, contributes significantly to the team’s achievements with a keen eye for detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality results. Blake is responsible for setting up and maintaining the audiovisual equipment, ensuring that all technical aspects are flawlessly executed.

James Butler, along with many in the team, has been with CTS for many years and plays a vital role in ensuring the technical excellence of every event. James’ dedication to creating seamless engagement with remote audiences through virtual broadcasts, and his ability to elevate every event for those in the venue or joining remotely, make him a standout member of the team.

Together, this team is not just about getting the job done; they are about exceeding expectations and setting new standards in the industry. Their collaborative spirit, combined with individual contributions, makes the CTS Production team true professionals, as well as technical experts. They pride themselves on their ability to learn and grow as professionals using insights from the industry around them, and from each other.

The skills they are able to share and draw from the larger team surrounding them, be it in our AV Support, or Consulting teams, enable CTS to be at the forefront of what our clients deserve from their events and push us to innovate continuously. Whether it’s a corporate event, a live broadcast, or a high-profile production welcoming the public, this team delivers outstanding results every time, making them a standout in the field. With over 20 years of industry-leading experience and awards in hybrid event innovation, CTS Production ensures your audience has a seamless event experience.

Keeping up with Kieran Bedwell

by Geraldine Shine, Brand Strategy, TDC – Technical Direction Company

This is Kieran Bedwell, the Outbound Warehouse Coordinator and all-around logistics legend at TDC – Technical Direction Company. Kieran is the guy keeping all the balls in the air, working out the huge task of ensuring our technical team have the gear they need at all times.

Missing a bit of kit for your prep? Kieran is on it. Packed the wrong bolts for your LED build? Just ring Kieran and he’ll have them to you ASAP.

As our Outbound Warehouse Coordinator, Kieran makes sure our logistics operations and inventory management system is running smoothly. He works behind the scenes with every area of our business to make sure that all the shows we are working on aren’t short on a bit of kit, and that our video technology and equipment are out the door on time to make it to site for rig day.

Kieran recently reached the 10-year milestone with TDC, and he’s been a staple in our warehouse from day one. Not only does he bring an eye to detail for our equipment tracking and inventory management, but he also delivers daily his signature brand of comedic relief and child-like sense of fun, which is much appreciated in times when the team are under the pump to get equipment from one gig in the door, de-prepped, re-prepped and out for the next gig with little time to do so.

Here’s to Kieran – thank you for a great 10 years and here’s to many more! PS – Kieran is currently writing his memoir – “Keeping up with KB”.

Daniel Pryzibilla, WOOHAH Sydney

by Jason Griffin, Head of Production, WOOHAH

Daniel joined WOOHAH Sydney in 2023 taking on a completely new role for him as NSW Operations and Logistics Lead after coming from a long term career in sales and sales management . Daniel’s primary role is to look after all NSW crewing, logistics, equipment and interstate transfers. Daniel recently won WOOHAH’s annual MVP award which is voted on by all staff in the business. He was a clear winner for this, as he represents everything we strive for at WOOHAH. While Daniel’s role is primarily office-based, you will regularly see him driving trucks or bumping in and out screens, because no job is too large or small.

Daniel is a problem solver for many people in our business. When you call him, you know he is going to take the time to find the right solution. In addition to being an amazing member of the WOOHAH family, Daniel also is a dedicated husband, and father of two beautiful girls.

Eventspec

by Nicole O’Reilly, Eventspec

In the world of AV, we all know that the tech and gear are what often grab the spotlight. From the latest LED walls to the cutting-edge sound systems, it’s easy to get caught up in the gadgets. But at Eventspec, we firmly believe it’s the crew that truly makes the difference.

Sure, our equipment is second to none, but it’s our people who bring the real magic to life. From Chris, our founder, to Mash, our creative genius, each member of the Eventspec team is crucial in turning any idea, no matter how big or small, into an unforgettable experience.

So here’s to the incredible crew at Eventspec! You’re at the heart of everything we do, and it’s because of you that our clients and their audiences have those unforgettable, memory-making moments, our suppliers partner with us, and most importantly, we continue to thrive as a tight-knit team that always has each other’s backs. Thank you for your hard work, your creativity, and your unwavering commitment to excellence!

Harry the Hirer Productions, The Legends Behind the Scenes

by Simon Finlayson, General Manager

Melbourne department heads and warehouse team

These are the unsung heroes of our National Productions team! They’re the legends that keep our shows and events rolling out the doors, day to day, with their planning, logistics, stock management, prepping, repair and maintenance of all our product segments including lighting, video, rigging, audio and staging.

Melbourne operations team

Without these guys and girls setting up the lives of our crews on the road, we wouldn’t be able to deliver such great shows and events. A huge THANK YOU to you all!

Sydney operations team

Martin Bowman, General Manager of Clearlight Shows

by Simpson Myers, Sales and Marketing, Clearlight Shows

At Clearlight Shows, you will have run into our General Manager, Martin. He has been with us for over three decades and become an integral part of our team. 35 years ago, young Marty came to Clearlight Shows as a casual worker aged just 16.

He spent a few years learning the ropes before moving into the hire department, where he soon moved up into the manager position.

As the hire manager for over 25 years, Martin has shown exemplary commitment to Clearlight and the lighting industry as a whole, always willing to problem solve and go above and beyond to ensure our hire team ran smoothly.

Recently, as of 2020, Martin has stepped up again to the General Manager position. In this new role, Martin oversees both the sales and hire departments of Clearlight Shows. What started as a casual position in his teens has led to a long and fulfilling career in lighting, and we know that Clearlight and the rest of the industry is better for it! In this nearly four-decade career, Martin has seen the industry innovate and evolve, witnessing the introduction and development of moving lights, and later, LED technologies.

Martin has travelled the globe as a Clearlight ambassador, often heading out to one of the big trade shows or visiting our European suppliers. He is a big part of what makes Clearlight the business you know today. We know Clearlight is in great hands with Martin’s care and attention to detail and his passion for his role. Thanks Marty for everything you bring to Clearlight Shows!

Peter Eirth – Technical Manager, The McDonald College

by Peter Kraft – Deputy Principal Performing Arts, The McDonald College

Peter has been the Technical Manager at The McDonald College (an Independent Performing Arts School) in Sydney for nearly 20 years. Being a school with a significant focus on Performing Arts, Peter has a massive responsibility for nearly every technical aspect of our shows on-campus which can number between 40 – 50 separate events every year, not including things like college assemblies, information evenings and all those other things that make school tick. He manages two performance spaces on-campus, regularly turning them over in record time for the next show that is being staged.

Peter is a jack-of-all-trades and is often called on as Lighting Designer, Lighting Op, Sound Op, Vision Systems Op, Set Design, Set Construction, bump-in/out supervisor and crew, you name it, Peter does it! He’s always the first in during productions and the last to leave after every show. On top of this, Peter also teaches and mentors our Technical Production students, most of whom have gone on to work in the industry and who he runs into at major events outside of The McDonald College where he does casual crewing (where does he find the time!?)

On top of this, he is also a great guy and a wonderful colleague and teacher. He is one of those people who just gets on and quietly does his job with no fuss. He is part of the gaffa tape that holds our productions together and we simply couldn’t function without him. From all at The McDonald College, thanks Peter, you’re awesome!

Resolution X Our People, Our Strength

by Casey Morrison, National People & Process Manager, Resolution X

What sets us apart isn’t just our equipment or expertise – it’s our people. Across Sydney, Melbourne, and now Brisbane, our teams are the heartbeat of every event, working with precision, passion, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Behind the scenes, our warehouse teams ensure every piece of gear is prepped, packed, and ready to roll, keeping operations seamless and efficient.

On the ground, our production teams bring events to life with expert rigging, AV setups, and flawless execution. And in Brisbane, our newest team may be small, but they’re making a mighty impact as we expand into The Sunshine State. With adaptability, teamwork, and a shared drive to create unforgettable experiences, our people are the reason we continue to grow and help deliver world-class events across Australia.

Robyn Good

by Tiny Good, Showtech Australia

Robyn Good is the ex-General Manager of Showtech Australia, and currently works Special Projects and Administration Support at Showtech Australia.

Robyn started work with Showtech Australia in the early 1990s. She quickly became part of the Melbourne TV, film, and corporate event rigging and staging scene, then music festivals, structures, performer flying, and automation. Robyn devloped business and financial skills, all learnt as she went. International freight and travel logistics were added to her skill set, as well as HR and Legal.

Robyn was one of the founding board members of Entertainment Assist, and then the early CrewCare, as well as becoming a Mental Health First Aider and supporting many other charities both within the industry and elsewhere.

About 10 years ago, Robyn was diagnosed with MS and had to leave full time work with Showtech Australia. Typical Robyn, she adapted and moved on to new challenges but maintained her contact with the crew, and friends in the industry. She still takes calls from crew needing support or advice and makes sure the Showtech team get the right planes and hotels for the many gigs all around the world. We think she’s awesome!!

Susanna Salmi, Diversified

by Mandy Balla-Kellett, Director of Marketing APAC, Diversified

Susanna Salmi, Work Health Safety, Environment and Quality Manager, Diversified Australia, winning an award for her commitment to one of our key values, ‘Inspired by Challenge,’ at Diversified Global Summit in Orlando Florida USA February 2025

Susanna Salmi is a Work Health Safety, Environment and Quality (WHSEQ) professional at Diversified, with extensive experience driving excellence in the construction and AV industries. Awarded by Diversified globally for her commitment to one of our key values, ‘Inspired by Challenge’, Susanna has shown continuous improvement in the development and execution of innovative WHSEQ strategies within an Integrated Management System.

Under her leadership the business has achieved compliance certifications with ISO 45001, ISO 14001, and ISO 9001. She sets clear goals for her team and drives their successful completion, consistently achieving high standards. Susanna plays a key role in major projects like the AV overhaul of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where she has championed proactive risk assessments, safety protocols, and environmental sustainability initiatives. As part of this effort, decommissioned equipment has been repurposed for charities, community organisations, and educational institutions, supporting both environmental responsibility and community engagement.

“Workplace safety is a commitment to ensuring every team member goes home safely. A strong WHSEQ culture not only protects people but also drives performance, innovation, and continuous improvement. It’s the individuals who uphold these principles that create a workplace built on trust, accountability, and shared responsibility. Together, we foster a culture where safety, sustainability, and quality lead the way,” said Salmi.

Under Susanna’s management, Diversified Australia has strengthened its commitment to sustainability, workplace safety, and operational excellence.

Susan Twartz, Profiles RF Management

by Peter Twartz, Profiles RF Management

In any successful relationship, the people complement each other. That is certainly true for Susan and me here at PRM.

To many people, I am the face of the business, and it is often mistaken as “mine”. Nothing is further from the truth, as PRM is most certainly “ours”. I might be the face, but Susan is the person that runs the business.

For those that don’t know, Susan has an equally long history in this industry and has been working in and around RF for many years. During the eight years of the Digital Dividend, Susan led the peak industry body that was responsible for getting recognition and appropriate laws changed that allow us to operate in the spectrum we currently have. She brings that knowledge and experience to our business now and some of the spectrum plans you see me deploying were created by her.

When I am onsite at a job, I have a tendency to get bogged down in minute details, so often Susan will step in and redirect my attention to what needs to be done now for that particular job and also something vital for the next job too! Her soft skills are evident when dealing with news crews at large events. She has the ability to get them to be compliant rather than confrontational. She also remembers to invoice the clients which, I must admit, I have been known to forget.

She brings other soft skills to our business that are hard to quantify. As our business has expanded, it has been interesting to observe that, while most of our clients are major sporting codes, they are run by smart women. Susan relates to them better than I can, and can explain our service offering and how it benefits their business.

On top of all that, she insists we take a good holiday each year and she is a stellar travel organiser!