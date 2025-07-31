TheatreQuip announce ‘TensionGrid’ Virtual Floor systems

TheatreQuip is pleased to introduce ‘TensionGrid’, its new locally engineered and developed tensile wire rope access floor system for theatres and venues.

For many years innovative venues have looked to deploy virtual floors – otherwise known as fixed tensile wire rope access floor systems – as an alternative to winched lighting bars and access walkways. Access to high level services including lighting fittings, audio equipment and/or rigging points is provided through the provision of a customised wire rope woven fabric ‘virtual floor’ that allows technicians and students safe access to equipment for focusing, installation, servicing and rigging.

Now, ‘TensionGrid’ by TheatreQuip uses ‘best in class’ wire rope technology coupled with a novel perimeter frame design to create the next generation of Tension Wire Grid floors in Australia.

“Since we launched our expansion into Venue Engineering a few months ago, we have been asked to look at quite a few virtual floor applications. Rather than try and adapt an imported solution to Australian conditions, we asked our engineering and design team to create a local innovative approach, designed from the ground up to comply with Australian safety standards and codes.” commented Chris Dodds. “In the process we also worked with our local engineering consultants to certify and verify each design. We were able to identify significant improvements in the way these systems have been fabricated previously, which leads to a significantly better outcome for the venues.”

More information at: www.papeople.com.au

Images provided by The P.A. People at Wollondilly Performing Arts Centre