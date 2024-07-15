Tiger Lane Dining Precinct

With so much competition for the dining dollar, creating a memorable experience is almost as important as the food itself. Inspired by the hawker centres of Asia, Tiger Lane in Canberra Mall is a dining precinct designed to showcase the cuisines of Japan, South Korea, Southern China, Northern China and Southeast Asia.

When creating Tiger Lane, the designers knew the precinct needed fabulous food and visually exciting dining spaces. As part of that effort, they envisioned a video wall that could be used to entertain and inform visitors with the potential to display a network stream, sporting events, important news or other content.

They contacted Sound Advice in Fyshwick and together, determined that projection would be the best technology to achieve the best results. Using two projectors would be much bigger than the ‘typical’ and often intrusive LCD screens and considerably cheaper than an LED wall. Two Fujifilm Z6000 projectors were selected to play one big ‘edge blended’ image pattern or separate images on either side of the projection surface.

The Fujifilm Z6000s were selected for their low profile, allowing them to be installed unobtrusively below the ceiling bulkhead. In addition, the ultra-short focal lens, provides a very large image at the limited projection distance and the zero-offset projection, allowing the image to be projected without distortions or the need to position the projector well above the screen area. The units also feature a 20,000 hour laser light engine that will provide years of service free operation, which is important in such environments.

The designers have split the projection content across the two projectors and used the ‘edge-blending’ feature to hide the joins, so the viewer experiences a floor to ceiling immersive backdrop.

The projectors perform well in the space despite the various lighting displays operating within the precinct. The laser technology produces smoother video, blacker blacks and feature a higher contrast than other LCD options available on the market. The overall result is impressive and although photographs of the space can’t faithfully reproduce the in-person experience, the 6000 lumens projectors create visuals that demand attention.

The setup team were able to use simple mounting plates to hold the units securely against the ceiling. These projectors are up to 10kgs lighter than comparable units, simplifying the installation and making repositioning easy.

The Tiger Lane dining precinct is quickly becoming the ‘go to’ location for Canberra foodies and those wanting an exciting venue to grab a drink or a coffee.

The owners now have the facility to present a range of content to promote the various offerings within the precinct. Promotions and other time sensitive offers can easily be promoted using the projection setup.

Popular entertainment and sporting events can be screened to further attract visitors. With data inputs including HDMI, VGA, SDI, DVI and USB, the setup will accommodate almost any requirement and provide significant flexibility for the future.

So next time you’re in Canberra and feeling peckish, drop in and check out Tiger Lane where you can see the Fujifilm Z6000s in action.