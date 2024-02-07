ULA Group Expands NZ Service Centre

(Pic: L to R: Brent Townsend Service Technician, ULA Group NZ, Garth Reynolds, Branch Manager, ULA Group NZ)

ULA Group have announced that Brent Townsend has joined their team in New Zealand, strengthening their forces on the ground in their Auckland office.

Brent is a highly regarded service technician specialising in lighting and entertainment technology, with almost 30 years of experience in the field.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Brent on board,” comments Garth Reynolds, Branch Manager of ULA Group NZ. “His wealth of knowledge, vast industry experience and friendly attitude will be a perfect fit to our team.”

Brent has worked for Spotlight Systems, one of the top production companies in New Zealand, for the last 18 years. Excelling in servicing and repairing all lighting and entertainment products, he is looking forward to expanding his skillset to cover all the premium products in the ULA Group range.

“With the addition of Brent to the team, we are in a perfect position to continue providing our valued customers the very best level of service,” concludes Garth.