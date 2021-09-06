LIVE INDUSTRY VENUES + ENTERTAINMENT ALLIANCE (LIVE) & RUSSEL HOWCROFT TEAM UP TO LAUNCH NATIONAL VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is ramping up across the nation. Today, Australia’s $36.4 billion Live Entertainment Industry is speaking out.

Ad guru Russel Howcroft, along with the newly established LIVE Alliance (Live Industry Venues + Entertainment), which is spearheaded by a working group including Good One Creative, Live Nation, Mushroom Creative House, Bolster and AKA have produced a hard-hitting campaign to unite those who love live music, the arts and entertainment.

More than 400 of Australia’s biggest artists and performers have joined forces with leading tour promoters, music festivals, venues, ticketing agencies, record labels, comedy producers, theatre, opera and dance companies, streaming platforms, industry associations, peak bodies and global brands like YouTube Music and TikTok to launch #VAXTHENATION – a new campaign asking Australians to help ‘stop the interruptions’ and get vaccinated… now!

Says Howcroft, “With an awesome idea generated by Good One Creative and the incredible creative direction and production capability of Mushroom, we have managed to pull together a powerful campaign via generosity of spirit and a burning desire to rock on. Huge thanks in particular to Powderfinger and the inspired leadership of the LIVE Alliance steering committee.”

Lending their names to #VAXTHENATION are over 225 performers including Powderfinger, Jimmy Barnes, Tim Minchin, Celeste Barber, Vance Joy, Paul Kelly, Archie Roach, Guy Sebastian, Dave Thornton, Adam Harvey, Amy Shark, Iva Davies, Gina Jefferies, John Williamson, Courtney Act, Birds Of Tokyo, Tom Gleeson, Hilltop Hoods, Nazeem Hussain, Marcia Hines, Midnight Oil, Judith Lucy, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Christian Hull, Troy Cassar-Daley, Briggs, Daryl Braithwaite, Human Nature, Melinda Schneider and countless more. See pages below for the full list of organisations and artists supporting this incredible call-out. (Full artist list below)

#VAXTHENATION aims to remind all Australians of the magic of live events and how vaccination is the only way to ‘stop the interruptions’ and break the cycle of lockdowns. It kicks off today and will feature two key moments: the primary national TV campaign and specific content streams for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and artists/talent. The campaign will point to a #VAXTHENATION website for further details and information on where Aussies can get their jab: vaxthenation.com.au.

The TVC is soundtracked by multi-Platinum ARIA winners Powderfinger, who donated the use of their iconic hit single “My Happiness,” and includes 60, 30 and 15 second spots which will air across the major networks 7, 9 and 10. This is complimented by an extensive paid digital and social campaign, as well as outdoor advertising and billboards in major cities.

The campaign’s dedicated stream to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, regional and rural communities will see a series of bespoke content and strategic efforts launched to target and engage different communities, and demographics. #VAXTHENATION will be working with consultancy, Point Blank Group and AUM, across cross-cultural and cross-community engagement to highlight and bring cultural awareness and deliver the campaign in a culturally sensitive and ethical manner.

The Alliance includes representatives from organisations Association of Artist Managers (AAM), Australian Live Music Business Council (ALMBC), Australian Music Industry Network (AMIN), APRA AMCOS, Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA), Australian Festivals Association (AFA), Frontier Touring/Mushroom Group, the Live Entertainment Industry Forum (LEIF), Live Nation, Live Performance Australia (LPA), Secret Sounds and TEG – #VAXTHENATION has brought our country’s Live Events Industry together as never before.

Australia has one of the world’s leading music and entertainment sectors. It’s not just vital to our economy and jobs; it provides a rich cultural fabric that connects us all. From sweaty pub gigs to crying with laughter at a comedy show; being moved by an opera aria or diving into the festival mosh; taking your child to their first live show, marvelling at an intricate ballet, or sitting with loved ones in an ornate theatre… these are the moments we all want to get back to.

With a target of 80% agreed by the National Cabinet, the LIVE Alliance says vaccinations are not only important for overall public health but an essential step in stopping the ongoing and devastating effect to our live music and events industry. LIVE Alliance members say:

“The impact of the pandemic on Australia’s world-leading music, theatre, comedy and live entertainment industries has been truly devastating. Getting vaccinated is the crucial step fans can take which will allow us to join together and enjoy the unbeatable magic of live performance once again.”

The Live Entertainment Sector has been dealt a massive blow over the past 18 months, with thousands of performances disrupted, postponed or cancelled and tens of thousands of workers stood down (or unable to work at all). Billions of dollars lost to the Australian economy – as no shows means no fans spending at nearby restaurants, bars, retail, or accommodation, or booking flights to make a weekend of it. Prior to the most recent lockdowns, live music activity was just 12 per cent of pre-COVID levels as larger shows and tours remain uneconomic without full venue capacities and uncertainty around both domestic and international border restrictions. Two thirds of industry jobs (79,000) were gone by the end of 2020*, plus $23.6 billion of economic output and $10.7 billion of added value also lost.

We acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of all lands on which we reside and pay our respects to their elders – past and present. We honour the important role music has played and continues to play on these lands for thousands of years.