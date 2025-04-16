Last week, nineteen leading music organisations launched Vote Music 2025, a national call to action urging all political parties to commit to a stronger future for Australian music, one that delivers more jobs, stronger communities, and ensures great Australian music is heard and celebrated at home and around the world.

This election is a critical moment for the future of Australian music. The industry is calling for the next Parliament to build on recent progress and take the next big step so that Australian music is heard, valued, and supported across the country and globally.

Vote Music 2025 is about futureproofing Australian music so it can continue to power jobs, build communities, and reach audiences at home and around the world.

“We all know that Australian music is world class, and with the right support, it can not only create jobs, but help define our culture and enhance our mental health and wellbeing as individuals, communities and as a nation. We support the call for all political parties to commit to a stronger future for Australian music, and to ensure that we have a diverse, thriving music culture where all people in the music industry are safe, supported, respected and valued, and enjoy improved mental health & greater economic security.”

– Clive Miller, CEO, Support Act

Voice your support with your electorate and local candidates, and share this message far and wide on social media.

A step by step Take Action guide and social media tiles can be found below.

Take action now to help secure a bright future for Australian music.

TAKE ACTION

Support Act acknowledges and pays its respects to First Nations peoples and recognises the role of intergenerational song practitioners in establishing the rich and diverse music practices that exist today.