VuePix Infiled Black Widow AMT Delivers High-Impact Visuals for Hilltop Hoods’ Sold-Out Australian Arena Tour

Hilltop Hoods returned to Australia’s biggest stages in 2026 with their Never Coming Home Tour, delivering a visually immersive production to sold-out arena audiences across the country. Supporting the tour’s dynamic stage design was a large-format VuePix Infiled Black Widow AMT 7.8mm LED system, supplied by HTH Touring, creating a striking visual centrepiece that evolved seamlessly throughout every performance.

“As touring productions continue to push creative and technical boundaries, it’s essential to deliver solutions that are as dependable as they are visually impressive,” said Simon Finlayson, HTH Touring General Manager. “We’re proud to have worked alongside Diverse Audio Visual Events on the Hilltop Hoods Never Coming Home Tour, providing our VuePix Infiled Black Widow AMT touring cabinets that met the demands of a fast-paced national arena schedule.”

Playing major venues including Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and Perth’s RAC Arena, the production demanded an LED solution capable of delivering exceptional visual impact while meeting the logistical demands of a national arena tour.

The tour’s video production was designed collaboratively by Brad Hurle, Founder and Managing Director of Diverse Audio Visual Events, and Hilltop Hoods’ Lighting Designer, Pauly Owen, combining the creative vision for the show with a scalable technical workflow. Working closely with the team at HTH Touring, the production integrated LED, lighting, cameras and media playback into a seamless visual experience. HTH Touring also supplied the complete camera and vision switching system, feeding directly into the media server that controlled the unified video canvas.

At the heart of the production was the VuePix Infiled Black Widow AMT 7.8mm LED system. Its lightweight, transparent mesh design delivered bold, high-contrast visuals while allowing lighting effects to pass through the screen, providing greater creative flexibility and seamlessly integrating video, lighting and stage design into one cohesive visual experience.

Purpose-built for touring and large-scale live events, VuePix Infiled Black Widow AMT combines lightweight construction with rapid installation and robust durability, making it ideally suited to demanding production schedules where reliability, consistency and efficiency are essential.

“The creative vision for the show was developed alongside Hilltop Hoods’ Lighting Designer, Pauly Owen, who had a clear direction for how the production should look and feel, while our role at Diverse Audio Visual Events was to design and deliver the complete video workflow that brought that vision to life,” said Hurle.

“From the LED system and media playback through to the camera infrastructure and switching, every element had to work together as a single integrated platform. HTH Touring played a huge role in making that happen, particularly Shannon Barreau, whose support throughout the project was invaluable. The camera system fed directly into the media server, allowing us to combine live vision with the content across a unified 4K canvas. It was a genuine team effort, and that’s what made the production so successful.”

The show’s visual content was delivered across a unified 4K canvas spanning the entire LED system, creating one continuous digital backdrop that supported both cinematic pre-produced content and live camera feeds. Running on timecode throughout the performance, the video system ensured precise synchronisation between video, lighting and the live performance, delivering consistent execution while still allowing creative flexibility when required.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 28: Hilltop Hoods – Never Coming Home Tour on February 2 , 2026

The result was one of Australia’s most visually impressive touring productions of 2026, combining world-class performance with cutting-edge visual technology. Together, the team delivered a production that balanced creative ambition with the reliability, efficiency and performance demanded by a sold-out national arena tour.