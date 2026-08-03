HOTA Elevates Theatre Lighting with Elation Paragon and Proteus

Home of the Arts (HOTA), an acclaimed cultural destination on the Gold Coast, has completed a significant upgrade of its main theatre lighting system, investing in a new generation of Elation professional lighting fixtures. Hosting a diverse collection of cultural spaces, performance venues, and outdoor attractions, the new lighting has enhanced the theatre’s creative flexibility and ability to accommodate world-class touring productions.

Located in Surfers Paradise and one of Australia’s leading arts destinations, the 17-hectare HOTA precinct caters to everything from theatre, dance, opera, comedy and live music to children’s shows, cinema and visual arts.

Surrounded by parklands and a lake, it is a thriving cultural hub where art, entertainment, culture and lifestyle meet.

An Investment in the Future

As part of its ongoing commitment to technical excellence, HOTA selected 16 Elation Paragon M profile luminaires and 16 Proteus Rayzor 760 wash/effects fixtures to replace every moving light in its main theatre rig. The fixtures were supplied by ULA Group, Elation’s Australian distribution partner, with procurement facilitated by audio-visual production company Krank’d Productions. The project was led by Luke Farrow, Head of Lighting at HOTA, who also oversaw the lighting design for the upgrade. Installation was completed in December 2025.

For HOTA Precinct General Manager Chris Dignan, the upgrade represents an investment not only in technology but in the venue’s future ambitions. “As the demands of live performance continue to evolve in the industry, it is essential that our technical infrastructure evolves with them,” he stated. “This upgrade gives HOTA a future-ready lighting solution that meets the expectations of today’s world-class touring productions, while supporting our long-term ambition to attract bigger, more ambitious shows and continue lifting the bar for what we deliver on the Gold Coast.”

Meeting the Demands of Modern Productions

HOTA’s ageing lighting system had reached the point where its discharge-based spot fixtures and older LED wash luminaires could no longer match the output and performance expected by contemporary touring productions.

Rather than supplement the existing inventory, HOTA chose to replace its entire moving light system, ensuring the venue would remain technically competitive for years to come. Following a demonstration and fixture shootout, the Paragon M and Proteus Rayzor 760 emerged as the preferred solution.

Greater Output and Creative Flexibility

The new lighting system has significantly enhanced both the output and versatility of HOTA’s theatre rig. The Paragon M fixtures deliver high-output beam, gobo, and framing capabilities that provide greater precision and visual impact across a wide range of productions. Complementing them, the Proteus Rayzor 760 fixtures combine bright, high-quality wash coverage with advanced pixel-mapping and effects capabilities, making them particularly valuable for live music and contemporary performance. Together, the two fixtures provide a flexible platform that adapts to everything from dramatic theatre and opera to high-energy concert performances.

According to Head of Lighting Luke Farrow, output was one of the most important considerations in the fixture selection process, and the Paragon M delivered exactly the level of punch they were looking for. “Its brightness and beam quality have significantly enhanced the visual impact of our productions, ensuring the rig can compete with the increasingly powerful lighting packages that touring shows bring into the venue.”

Beyond its output, the Paragon M’s colour quality was another standout feature. “We found the fixture delivered excellent colour rendering and consistency, providing greater creative flexibility for designers.”

Elation’s award-winning flagship luminaire series, Paragon is available in S, M, or LT models, all with IP54 ratings. The platform integrates multiple advanced systems, including Elation’s TruTone variable CRI technology, an interchangeable lens system (Profile, Fresnel Wash, PC Beam), and more. At HOTA, the addition of Fresnel lenses further extends their functionality, allowing the fixtures to function as high-quality wash lights when required.

“The ability to utilise interchangeable lens options was a major advantage,” says Farrow, “allowing the fixtures to be adapted for different applications without compromising performance.

This versatility was a key factor in selecting the Paragon M as the cornerstone of our upgraded lighting rig.”

A Versatile System for Diverse Programming

The installation includes sixteen Paragon M fixtures, with eight located in the overhead rig and eight positioned across the front-of-house lighting bridges. The overhead fixtures deliver powerful beam and gobo effects across the stage, while the bridge-mounted units provide flexible key lighting and multiple specials to accommodate the venue’s varied programming.

Complementing the profiles are sixteen Proteus Rayzor 760 IP65-rated wash/ effects fixtures. Their SparkLED background twinkle technology adds an engaging visual layer for concerts and live events, while their output and zoom range enable them to deliver a bright, even wash across the performance space. Together, the two fixture types create a highly adaptable lighting system capable of meeting the demands of everything from theatrical productions to contemporary live music performances.

Supporting the venue’s house lighting infrastructure are two Netron EN12i Ethernet-to-DMX gateways paired with BS10 button panels from Obsidian Control Systems, providing intuitive control and reliable distribution for the house lighting system.

A Collaborative Project

Installation was completed by HOTA’s lighting department under Head of Lighting Luke Farrow, alongside Marcus du Toit (Technical Operations Manager) and Thomas Connolly (Director, Technical and Production).

Throughout the project, ULA Group provided technical guidance and strategic support. “ULA Group was an invaluable partner throughout the project,” said Farrow. “Rod Marshall provided significant support during the process, helping us assess the available options and identify the best solution for the venue’s needs.”

Beyond the technical aspects, Marshall also played an important role in articulating and presenting the long-term vision for HOTA’s lighting infrastructure. His expertise and industry knowledge were instrumental in building a strong case for investment, ensuring the final solution would not only address immediate requirements but also support the venue’s future growth and evolving production demands.

With a fully modernised moving light rig built around Elation’s latest technology, HOTA is now equipped to support an even broader range of productions while meeting the technical expectations of today’s designers, artists and touring companies.