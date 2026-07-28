Venue Support launches to preserve the knowledge that keeps venues running

Every entertainment venue is unique.

Over time, systems are upgraded, equipment changes, and operating procedures evolve. Yet much of the knowledge that keeps a venue running smoothly exists only in the experience of the people who work there.

In an industry built on freelance and casual technicians, that knowledge is constantly at risk of being lost.

Venue Support has launched in Sydney to change that.

Rather than simply connecting venues with freelance technicians, Venue Support captures each venue’s technical knowledge and operating procedures in a secure online platform, allowing qualified technicians to arrive informed, work confidently and maintain consistent operating standards.

The platform provides venue-specific documentation, operating procedures, technician checklists, fault reporting and maintenance tracking, creating a single source of truth for every participating venue.

When additional staffing is required, Venue Support also provides access to a growing network of verified local technicians whose skills are matched to each venue’s requirements.

“Every venue has its own way of doing things,” said Venue Support founder Jimmy Den-Ouden.

“For years we’ve relied on verbal handovers, folders of outdated documentation and the experience of long-term staff. We wanted to create a platform where that knowledge belongs to the venue itself, not to any one individual.”

The service is designed for theatres, performing arts centres, function venues, conference centres and entertainment venues of all sizes.

Venues pay a one-time onboarding fee to establish their documentation and operational procedures, followed by a monthly subscription that provides ongoing access to the platform. Technician referrals are charged on a per-shift basis, while registration is free for technicians.

By preserving operational knowledge, improving consistency and reducing the time required for technicians to become productive, Venue Support aims to make venue operations more reliable, regardless of who is on shift.

For more information or to register, visit venue.support

Venue Support

Making every venue familiar.