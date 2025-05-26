Waves eMotion LV1 Classic console chosen for Pitbull show at NASCAR’s Daytona 500 broadcast

Delivering a seamless and polished audio experience for one of the biggest motorsport events in the world, front-of-house engineer and producer John Buitrago (Karol G, Don Toliver, J Balvin, Lil Durk) relied on the Waves eMotion LV1 Classic console to mix the broadcast of Pitbull’s pre-race show at Daytona 500, NASCAR’s annual Cup Series season- opener at Daytona International Speedway in Florida, for the Daytona 500 broadcast. Using the LV1 Classic not only showcased the console’s pristine sound quality, but also its unparalleled ability to adapt to the unique demands of fast- paced live events.

Reflecting on the event, Buitrago shared, “I was invited to be part of the show by Will Madera, who is FOH engineer and head of the live audio team for Pitbull. We both agreed that LV1 Classic, which we consider to be best in the industry sound-wise, would be the right desk for the job. We knew that having Waves Signature Preamps and integrated Waves processors onboard the desk made a huge difference to the Daytona 500 broadcast. I had all the necessary tools I needed to enhance and protect the audio stream, ensuring it was clean, dynamic, and broadcast-ready.”

“The LV1 Classic provides so many smart tools specifically designed for live broadcasting,” he continues, “allowing me to manage loudness, fine-tune dynamics, and maintain consistency across all elements in real time. In an event as massive as the Daytona 500, having this level of control and reliability isn’t just a luxury, it’s essential for delivering top-tier audio to an audience that expects nothing less.”

“What truly sets the Waves eMotion LV1 Classic apart,” he explained, “is its exceptional headroom and smart tools. It provided exceptional clarity and consistency, making it easy to shape the mix with precision, while maintaining transparency and depth, perfect for a high-stakes broadcast.”

He continues, “Given the unique circumstances of the Daytona 500 broadcast, having a powerful yet compact mixing system had a significant impact. The ability to set up quickly and efficiently without compromising sound quality was invaluable. Additionally, its seamless integration with Waves plugins gave me full control over dynamics and processing in real time, allowing me to adapt effortlessly to the live environment. This customisable workflow also ensured that I could navigate everything intuitively, making the entire process streamlined and stress-free.”

This integration of Waves plugins added another layer of control and creativity to Buitrago’s operation: “To name just a few, my five essential plugins in this production were the SSL E-Channel for EQ, which is an integral part of my workflow and something I apply to every single channel. The SSL G-Master Buss Compressor is another must-have, always on my master bus, delivering that cohesive mix glue that holds everything together beautifully. For multiband compression, the F6 Floating-Band Dynamic EQ remains my go-to plugin. It adds the perfect finishing touch to my subgroups, skillfully controlling dynamic frequencies. When it comes to vocals, nothing beats the C6 Multiband Compressor; it is still my number one choice for vocals. Its fast response and tonal transparency make vocals cut through the mix beautifully. I even use two of them on my vocal track. Finally, the Abbey Road TG Mastering Chain plugin from Waves is a game-changer. For live shows, its real-time mastering capabilities elevate the final mix to an entirely new level.”

“In a high-pressure live broadcast like the Daytona 500,” he explains, “having an intuitive control interface is essential. The LV1 Classic Console made my workflow incredibly effective because I always knew exactly where to go without wasting time searching for controls.

When every second counts, the last thing you want is to struggle with finding a quick access function. The LV1’s intuitive layout and design enabled me to make precise adjustments instantly, ensuring everything remained fluid and seamless. That level of reliability and speed is exactly what you need in a fast-paced live environment.”

The broadcast wasn’t without its challenges. Working within the intense heat and the confined space of a small truck added pressure to an already demanding task. He notes, “The LV1 Classic’s portability was a major asset considering the tight space we had to operate from. Its compact design fit perfectly without compromising power, making setup quick and the workflow streamlined, even under logistical constraints. Despite the challenging conditions, the LV1 delivered flawlessly, giving us full control over the mix while keeping everything smooth and efficient.”

“When building my show files for this event,” he adds, “I had the privilege of collaborating again with Will Madera, whose expertise was pivotal in crafting Pitbull’s FOH mix. His contributions were instrumental in shaping the show’s sonic impact, and he is now overseeing the transition of Pitbull’s live production to the LV1 Classic for the rest of 2025.”

Ultimately, it was the console’s reliability and intuitive design that gave Buitrago the confidence to deliver under pressure.

He remarks, “I felt completely relaxed and confident knowing that the Waves eMotion LV1 Classic console was in control of such an important event. Its reliability and pristine sound quality allowed me to focus on the mix without stress, ensuring a flawless and polished broadcast. The seamless workflow and intuitive interface made it effortless to manage every detail, letting the console do what it does best: deliver exceptional sound.”