“We Were at the Mercy of Whoever We Worked With”

How a Whakatāne theatre trust found the right gear, and the right guides, in Tauranga’s SHOWTECHNIX

(Photos by Claire House Photography)

“We knew we were really going to be at the mercy of whoever we worked with to put together our new kit.”

That’s how Trace Tidd, founder and chair of the Stage Door Productions Charitable Trust (SDPT), describes the position her Whakatāne-based team was in when they first started dreaming of a complete lighting and sound solution.

With a performance academy, three studio spaces, and a seasonal relationship with Whakatāne’s 270-seat Little Theatre, SDPT needed something unusual: a full theatre rig that was powerful enough for main-stage musicals but flexible and compact enough to be packed down and stored between shows. They needed a solution for the theatre and for their smaller spaces, all without the luxury of in-house technical staff.

They also needed a company that wouldn’t just sell them gear but help them understand what they were buying.

Finding the Right Hands

SHOWTECHNIX, based in Tauranga, came highly recommended and Trace says from the outset they proved to be the right fit, “Our relationship began several years ago due to the usual long lead-in time required when you’re applying for community funding. We approached them with the simple question: What do we need? Their answer was usually people tell us!” she laughs.

Trace readily admits that SDPT had “a significant amount of creative experience and knowledge within our team but little technological expertise”. That made SHOWTECHNIX’s guidance and integrity even more critical, “They’ve been incredibly patient over a number of years, through a painstaking process of explaining to some very non-technical people what this is, what that is, and why we need it.”

Designed to Fit, Built to Move

The technical needs were specific: a complete, portable, modular theatre rig that could serve both their leased studio space, where their largest room is just 16m x 16m, and the council-owned Little Theatre, which sits within Whakatāne’s War Memorial Hall, “We were also very aware that a significant portion of the gear, when not in use at the Little Theatre, would need to be stored. It all also needed to be easily transportable.”

SHOWTECHNIX not only listened but travelled. Before any order was placed, technicians Martin, Keegan, and Ben visited both SDPT’s studio and the Little Theatre, taking measurements, discussing limitations and identifying solutions, “I had no appreciation until that point how much customisation is required for this type of gear. They travelled unpaid for a hui, spent time debating and planning, measuring exactly how much cabling we’d need and always keeping in mind that it had to be simple for us to use.”

The Tech Behind the Trust

Keegan Millar, SHOWTECHNIX CX Manager, recalls the challenges, “We needed to design a system that could be set up and broken down by anyone, whether they were technically minded or completely new to sound and lighting. At the same time, the system needed to perform at the level of a fixed installation.”

For that reason, they chose equipment like the EM Acoustics R8 loudspeakers, a compact touring PA that punches well above its size, and installed them in a Left, Centre, Right configuration to give strong vocal presence and accurate audio imaging. For control, they provided a Yamaha TF5 mixing console and an ETC Colorsource lighting desk, both professional-grade but easy to learn, with plenty of online resources to support the SDPT team.

“To make the system truly turnkey, we labelled every cable, socket, and connection so staff and volunteers could set it up correctly every time. Storage and portability were also key, so we supplied dedicated road cases for fixtures and speakers, an Admiral meatrack for cabling, float cases for amps and stage boxes, and Treka hard cases to protect the big mics. Everything was considered so the gear could move between the Little Theatre and studio spaces without hassle.”

“What makes this solution unique is that it’s professional theatre-grade equipment, tailored to a community trust with varying levels of technical experience and multiple venues to service. It’s not a “lite” or compromised system, but one designed with flexibility and usability at its core. We were also proud to introduce another EM Acoustics system into the New Zealand market. It only takes a listen to understand the quality of that technology.”

Keegan and the SHOWTECHNIX team didn’t just drop it off, they stayed for three days in the theatre, working hands-on with the SDPT staff, most of whom had never worked with a full-scale rig before. What stood out most, according to Trace, was the intentionality behind the solution. Every part of the system was built for usability. “They provided us with a generic lighting plan that seriously almost anyone could read and then rig the setup.” Trace says SHOWTECHNIX delivered not only gear but confidence, “We didn’t end up with a whole bunch of stuff that we didn’t know what to do with, all thanks to them.”

From Making Do to Making Magic

Prior to this SDPT had to hire piecemeal gear to make shows work, “We’d only have half the lights, or it would be second-tier equipment. We always ended up having to make do with what was available.” Now, they’re making what they want, “We have the flexibility and freedom to do our own thing and we are looking forward to continuing to upscale individually and as a team.”

Trace notes that SDPT hopes to grow into the gear and use it for technical training for young people. Already, their most recent productions at the Little Theatre have “benefited hugely from the kit and from the knowledge that the gents have imparted.”

As a child, Trace was one of the kids who performed at the Little Theatre, 40 years ago. Now, she’s helping shape the next generation of performers and creatives, and thanks to SHOWTECHNIX, they’re doing so with industry-grade tools, “We were very lucky to have stumbled on such a passionate, informed company. They are a phenomenal outfit who always worked in our best interests.”

Stage Door Productions Charitable Trust acknowledges the generous support of Trust Horizon, the Lion Foundation, NZCT, and AGT, without whom this upgrade would not have been possible.

Who Are SHOWTECHNIX?

Based in Tauranga, SHOWTECHNIX supplies event and venue professionals with everything from lighting, audio and video gear to rigging, staging, cabling, and training resources.

They serve professional venues, community groups, education providers and touring crews. With in-house technical expertise, they help clients make sense of evolving gear specs and match products to real-world needs.

