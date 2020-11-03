Woody Technologies announce distribution agreement with Amber Technology

Woody Technologies, innovative software solutions provider to the broadcast industry, has announced their introduction into the Australian and New Zealand markets in a distribution partnership with Amber Technology.

Based in Paris, France, Woody Technologies offer smart ingest, outgest and media processing software for broadcast workflows. The Woody solutions are easy to integrate, entirely configurable with highly intuitive user interfaces, ideal for any number of workflow challenges.

Designed to easily integrate into the most complex workflows or with third party applications, Woody products work as a stand-alone or can be upscaled into a multi-server, multi-environment application, all completely customisable for individual business requirements.

The Woody range includes Woody in2it, Woody Ingest Live, Woody Outgest and Woody Social.

Aurélien Brelle, Co-founder of Woody Technologies said “We are looking forward to working with the team at Amber Technology to introduce Woody to the Australian and New Zealand broadcast industries. Amber’s position as recognised leaders in the Australian and New Zealand broadcast industry for more than 30 years made them the right choice to will assist us to expand.”

Amber Technology Managing Director Peter Amos commented “The Media Systems team at Amber Technology are very pleased to welcome Woody Technologies to our portfolio. Woody offer smart and powerful solutions that are based on demonstrated technology advances.”

For product enquiries, please email broadcast@ambertech.com.au, visit www.ambertech.com.au or contact 1800 251 367.