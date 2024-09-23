YES TECH Embarks on Entech Road Show 2024

YES TECH, in partnership with their distributor Lighting Lab, are thrilled to announce their participation in ENTECH Road Show 2024. This event is the only trade show for AV and entertainment technology professionals that visits every major population centre in Australia, opening up access to more business opportunities than any other event.

As a leading manufacturer of professional LED displays, YES TECH is committed to showcasing their high-quality products and innovative solutions, such as their best-seller MG series which is known for its multi-functions and creative shapes to cover 100% rental applications and save costs. It can be used as dance floor, ceiling screen, stadium screen, and more! YES TECH invites you to experience the latest in display technology firsthand in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth in October 2024.

Don’t miss out on the chance to connect with industry leaders and discover the future of visual technology, as YES TECH showcases the potential of their products and the future of visual technology.

https://www.yes-led.com