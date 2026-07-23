YES TECH MAir Takes the Stage at Rock in Rio Lisboa 2026

Since its debut in 1985, Rock in Rio has grown into one of the world’s most recognised music festivals, with hundreds of thousands of fans flocking to each edition to experience performances from international artists. On 20 June 2026, Rock in Rio returned to Lisbon for its 11th edition, drawing more than 200,000 visitors during the opening weekend. Katy Perry and Charlie Puth took the stage on opening day, officially kicking off the festival as fans from 125 countries gathered to celebrate live music.

For this year’s event, Portuguese audiovisual specialist PIXEL LIGHT selected YES TECH MAir transparent LED displays for the main stage. It marked the second time the company had chosen YES TECH for Rock in Rio, relying on MAir for one of Europe’s most demanding live productions.

14 Million Pixels Across a 427 sqm Transparent LED Stage

The stage incorporated approximately 427 sqm of YES TECH MAir P7.8 LED displays, delivering more than 14 million pixels across the installation. Rather than centring the design around one large LED backdrop, the production combined transparent LED walls on both sides of the stage with a series of cube-shaped LED structures at the centre. The layout added depth to the stage while giving the content team greater flexibility throughout the performances. Thanks to the transparency of the screens, lighting, scenic elements, and video content worked together seamlessly without making the stage feel visually crowded.

Built for the Festival Environment

For PIXEL LIGHT, MAir met both the creative and practical requirements of the project. The team highlighted MAir’s consistent design language, which is well suited to large-scale premium outdoor installations, especially when seamless right-angle structures are required.

The lightweight 1 m × 1 m carbon fibre cabinets feature 47% transparency and offer outstanding flexibility on stage. They can create ±15° curves and cube structures quickly with the fast-locking system on both sides and the top, making it possible to build a massive 25 m-high LED wall with ease.

MAir is not only designed for fast setup but also for long-term reliability in outdoor touring environments. With an IP65 rating, black seal potting technology, and a carbon fibre structure built for enhanced outdoor corrosion resistance, MAir delivers excellent durability. Its air-frame structure is designed to withstand wind speeds of up to 20 m/s.

Expanding the MAir Platform

The MAir family continues to grow with the addition of P5.9 and P3.9 models. The upcoming P5.9 introduces new mask-free technology, increasing transparency from 33% to 47% while maintaining a finer pixel pitch. Each MAir frame combines both mesh and solid modules in one platform, enabling transparent, solid, or hybrid configurations with ease. For P7.8, we have also upgraded the front maintenance design, allowing easier module access without removing multiple screws from the module surface.

From its return to Rock in Rio to supporting large-scale live events around the world, MAir continues to be a reliable transparent LED solution for productions where creative freedom and efficient deployment are equally important.

https://www.yes-led.com/product/mair-series-transparent-screen