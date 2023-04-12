2023 Vectorworks Design Scholarship Now Accepting Submissions

Students can win up to $10,000 USD Through the Global Design Competition

Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. invites students to see where their designs can take them by entering the seventh Vectorworks Design Scholarship. The global competition is open to undergraduate and graduate students in major disciplines related to entertainment, architecture, landscape architecture, landscape design, and interior design. Students can submit a new design or past project from any of their classes for the chance to win up to $10,000 USD.

“It’s clear that today’s student designers have limitless potential. We’re honored to have the opportunity to showcase their creative talents and innovative designs but also help to foster their future careers through the exposure and financial assistance this competition can provide,” said Vectorworks Academic Marketing Programs Specialist Jen Hart. “We encourage all students to take advantage of this unique opportunity to shine a light on their achievements as they embark on their professional journey.”

Competition entries will be evaluated by an expert panel of international judges in two rounds. First-round winners will each receive up to $3,000 USD and will be entered for the chance to win the grand prize Richard Diehl Award, worth up to an additional $7,000 USD. Winners’ schools will also receive free Vectorworks Design Suite software and free virtual or in-person workshop training for faculty and students.

“Our differences, quirks and dissimilarities are what is interesting about us; they are a life force of any society,” said Cristina Murphy, co-founder of XCOOP, adjunct professor at Virginia Tech, Washington-Alexandria Architecture Center, assistant professor at the School of Architecture and Planning at Morgan State University and one of this year’s judges. “Share your distinctive abilities with fellow designers, creatives and the world as you step out into your next chapter. You are the future of the design profession and can make a difference! We can’t wait to see what you have in store.”

Submission deadlines and prize award amounts differ based on the applicant’s country or region. The exact dates of regional submissions can be found here.

For additional information and to apply, visit vectorworks.net/scholarship.