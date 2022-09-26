333 Astera Tubes Highlight Award Winning Builds

Elite Event Technology (EET) delivered yet another stunning corporate production, this time for the 2022 Master Builders Australia National Business Excellence Awards.

Recognising the very best in Residential, Commercial and Civil Construction, the event took place at the National Convention Centre Canberra, with the attendance of 1,500 professionals from the construction industry.

Elite Event Technology have been once again awarded to provide a full production for this high-profile event, including lighting, vision, audio, rigging, drapes, staging and content creation. “The MBA awards are one of our many annual projects, so we know the client well and understand their expectations. We have done the event for many years now and push ourselves to deliver a unique and spectacular production every single year,” comments Darren Russell, MD of EET.

“Astera Wireless technology is perfect when it comes to designing unique and creative gigs. It provides you with full flexibility when it comes to placement, rigging and programming … and of course, running it all wireless saves you so much time and manpower, you don’t need to worry about cables, masking them, etc.,” explains Darren.

For this high-profile event, Darren used over 260 Astera AX1 Tubes, combined with additional 72 Titan Tubes. The Tubes were hung from the central square rig, creating a stunning classy looking chandelier, and also used on half of the tables as table centre pieces with some extra ‘bling’ added to the tube itself.

The Foyer of the ball room also featured a VuePix Infiled S1.8 screen, welcoming all the patrons. VuePix Infiled E series mesh screen was used on the main stage, creating a perfect backdrop for the speeches and entertainment throughout the night, both powered by NovaStar processors.

Acme DotLine 360 linear fixtures, 48 in total, were used to illuminate the entrance and the foyer of the venue, together with additional 48 Acme Stage PAR zoom fixtures, placed throughout the venue for additional lighting.

ChamSys control was used for data distribution, and all Astera fixtures were running via LumenRadio Wireless DMX.

www.ulagroup.com