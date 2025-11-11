A Better and Safer Way Forward for Event Approvals in Victoria

Event professionals release discussion paper calling for practical reform of Victoria’s Place of Public Entertainment permit system.

Event Industry veteran Simon Thewlis – following discussion with many event colleagues over the years – has shared a comprehensive discussion paper proposing a better and safer approach to event approvals in Victoria. One designed by people who actually organise events.

The paper, Event Approvals in Victoria – A Better and Safer Approach, sets out a practical framework to replace the current Place of Public Entertainment (PoPE) system — which has long been criticised by event organisers and suppliers as being inconsistent, duplicative, and expensive.

A system built for events — not for bureaucracy

The existing PoPE process runs in parallel with council event and planning permits, creating duplication, confusion, and unnecessary cost for event organisers. For many community and regional events, it has made running events increasingly difficult or even unviable.

The proposed new model would:

Replace the PoPE and council event/planning permit with a single, coordinated approval process led by local council-based Event Assessment Panels (EAPs);

Introduce a risk-based five-tier system that scales requirements to the size and complexity of each event;

Redefine the Municipal Building Surveyor’s role to be an advisor to the EAP rather than the sole decision-maker; and

Create a process based around how events actually work — not around the construction industry — providing event organisers with clarity, confidence, and an appeal pathway when needed.

The proposed model is intended to improve both safety and certainty, enabling organisers to plan and invest with confidence while reducing duplication and administrative burden across councils and government.

Learning from what works elsewhere

The paper draws on best practice from other states and territories, where event-approval systems are already more integrated and risk-proportionate, while maintaining strong safety outcomes.

It aims to bring Victoria into line with these models while retaining the state’s longstanding commitment to safety and quality in event delivery.

Developed by practitioners

The paper has been developed by event people with decades of experience delivering major public, business, and community events across Victoria and nationally. It reflects the day-to-day realities of planning, building, and operating events — and seeks to make the approvals process both practical and scalable without compromising public safety.

Welcoming industry input

The authors are now encouraging feedback from event professionals to refine the model and ensure it reflects the needs of all parts of the Event Industry.

The full discussion paper can be downloaded at: https://www.event.com.au/s/Event-Approvals-in-Victoria-Discussion-Paper-V4a.pdf

Feedback and suggestions can be sent to: busy@event.com.au

Next steps for the Event Industry

The Victorian Government has since advised that its plan is to retain the PoPE system with some minor tweaks. The opposite of what this document has recommended.

This makes it even more important for the Event Industry to reach agreement on the best approach and to advocate strongly for meaningful reform before the current framework is locked in.

Implementation of any revised system is not expected until late 2026, giving the industry time to shape a model that truly works for events and communities.

As one of Victoria’s most important creative and economic sectors, the Event Industry needs a modern, proportionate, and collaborative approvals framework that supports events of every scale — from small community gatherings to major public events.