A new winter lights festival has arrived in the heart of Melbourne: Rialto Aglow

In partnership with the Victorian State Government and the City of Melbourne, Rialto is thrilled to announce a new winter lights festival coming to the city on 19 July. Rialto Aglow is a 10-day festival, featuring interactive light installations from some of Australia’s most exciting public artists, nightly live entertainment from 6-9pm, and festival themed cocktails, food and bites from 5pm until late.

With a new large-scale projection artwork leading into the Rialto Piazza, interactive works of light, music, sound and colour will immerse the Piazza from Collins St to Flinders Lane and King Street.

Entrance to Rialto Aglow, and live entertainment each night is FREE for Melburnians and visitors of all ages. Visit www.rialto.com.au/aglow for more information.

“The Rialto Piazza has so many wonderful bars, restaurants and retailers, which have proven to be vibrant destinations for city visitors and office workers. We are excited to celebrate how the Piazza activates at night with this inspiring and playful new winter festival, creating a sense of illumination and connection in our corner of the city,” says Sarah Herbert, General Manager, Rialto.

Large scale works from Simone Chua’s prolific Amigo & Amigo studio (VIVID Sydney, Canary Wharf London, Eurovision 2023) include Accordion, a multisensory large-scale installation inspired by the traditional instrument of the same name. The work is comprised of six giant colourful interactive archways, each with an interactive pad at the base that can be jumped on to create unique waves of colour, light and music. Accordion has toured major festivals from London to Hong Kong, before arriving at Rialto Aglow.

Lunar Lamp Posts is Amigo & Amigo’s new large-scale 10 x 10 metre interactive light installation inspired by the cycles of the moon. The lamp posts are designed in a circular pattern showing the moon’s different phases around the Earth, with over 40 different music sounds and interactive lighting animations. The audience are invited to touch and play as the forest of moons illuminates and animates.

“Bringing light artworks into public spaces creates safe spaces and changes the fabric of our city, inviting discovery and play from audiences of all ages. There is something really romantic and urban about Accordion, while the Lunar Lamp Posts conjure up the magic of the moon. They perform a light and music show every five minutes, while still allowing for very personal interaction,” says Simone.

“Our mission is to inspire play and cultural connection with our works, while at the same time, transcend language and culture barriers. We love to create destinations in unusual or unexpected places that spark curiosity and joy.”

Beloved Australian neon light artist Carla O’Brien (White Night, Burning Man, Festival of Light) will also have a range of works popping up around Rialto Aglow, through her new studio Volter International. Highlighted works include a playful live instrument installation Neon Play The Music and the iridescent Double Rainbow Love Heart Archway, while all her works provide irresistible photo opportunities, much like Carla’s Neon Angel Wings did for Katy Perry at Burning Man festival in 2016.

The Rialto Aglow Winter Lights Festival is supported through the Melbourne City Revitalisation Fund – a $200 million partnership between the Victorian Government and the City of Melbourne.

What: Rialto Aglow Winter Lights Festival

• Live entertainment from 6-9pm

• Festival themed cocktails, food and bites from 5pm – late.

When: 5pm until late daily, 19-29 July 2023

How much: FREE light festival and live entertainment

Themed cocktails food and bites at retailer prices

Booking at food and culture retailers is advised.

More information: www.rialto.com.au/aglow