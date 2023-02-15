A Summer of Sport & Events

The P.A. People deliver multiple solutions, home & away

(Lead pic: hotel venue opening, Riyadh. Photo credit – Dominic Jones)

The P.A. People’s Event Comms team’s summer season started in November with a return trip to Philip Island to deliver two-way radio capability for the delayed 2022 SuperBikes championship. Following the successful delivery of both radios and a CCTV system for MotoGP in October, the Island is becoming a second home for the team.

SuperBikes 2022. Photo credit – Adam Blazevic

The P.A. People are proud sponsors of both the Sydney Kings and the Sydney Flames, providing their Bose ShowMatch system and communications package for every game at Qudos Bank Arena for the past four seasons. While the Flames did not make the finals this year, the Kings have finished on top of the home and away season, and are looking to defend their 2022 Championship over the coming weeks.

Sydney Flames. Photo credit – Hoops Capital Sydney Kings. Photo credit- Hoops Capital

December saw the inaugural Noel Sydney Christmas Festival in the Botanic Gardens and surrounds managed by AGB Events. The Event Comms team provided the complete entertainment stage audio solution for the 16-day event for a wide range of artists, including the John Field house band, alongside David Campbell, Monica Trapaga, and Emma Pask. The stage system was augmented with systems for pre-show entertainment, sound-scaping in the Botanic Gardens and a number of activations along Macquarie St.

NoelSydney. Photo credit – Keith McInnes

Hot on the heels of Noel Sydney was the first year of a renewed five-year contract for the City of Sydney New Years’ Eve Fireworks communications and data services. Now in their eleventh year, The P.A. People provide a comprehensive radio and communications package that supports the fireworks, projection, lighting and broadcast systems for the event. This year, after a five-year hiatus, The P.A. People also delivered centrally managed crowd control PA systems throughout the city centre.

SydNYE22. Photo credit – City of Sydney, Daniel Tran

Over the top of New Years’ Eve, The P.A. People team also provided audio and LED screen support for the United Cup at Ken Rosewall Arena at Olympic Park for Tennis Australia, as well as a comms and data package for the Elevate Sydney Festival on the Cahill Expressway at Circular Quay, also for AGB Events. January ended with a small comms package and a couple of their crew jetting off to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for a venue opening ceremony in support of event producer Five Currents.

United Cup Sydney. Photo Credit Tennis Australia/ ATP, Peter Staples Elevate Sydney. Photo credit – Keith McInnes

It has been a busy few months for the team, and in the midst of the event activity they also continued their support of Parramatta Council as they moved into their new home. The Event Comms team have provided the Council with AV support for every Council meeting since the demolition of their old Chambers in 2016, including a comprehensive remote access solution throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The P.A. People wish the Council well in their new facility and thank them for their support over the past seven years.

The P.A. People continues to provide a comprehensive range of support services to the events industry, the venue engineering sector, installations for audio, AV and performance lighting, theatre systems, and service and maintenance operations for a broad range of venues.

