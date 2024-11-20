AAMI doubles Ausmusic T-Shirt Day donations in the campaign’s final push

The annual Ausmusic T-Shirt Day campaign has entered the home stretch in the lead up to celebrations on 28 November. In a final push to the finish line, AAMI has stepped in to bolster the fundraising efforts with a biggest-yet corporate matching fund of $40,000.

Starting 10am Tuesday 19 November, AAMI will match up to $40,000 worth of donations made via ausmusictshirtday.org.au until the fund is exhausted.

To date the 2024 Ausmusic T-Shirt Day campaign has raised over $250,000 directly for Support Act, Australia’s music industry charity.

The funds raised support the organisation’s crucial work helping musicians, managers, crew and music workers through crisis relief, mental health and wellbeing programs, as well as dedicated First Nations support.

This is the second year AAMI has joined the Ausmusic T-Shirt Day campaign with a matched giving fund.

Support Act CEO, Clive Miller says of AAMI’s continued support, “We’re very grateful to have a partner like AAMI lend their support to the fundraising effort at this exciting time in the campaign. With just over one week left before Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, it’s a great time to get involved!”

Music lovers can make the most of the matched giving fund by donating at ausmusictshirtday.org.au. The first $40,000 donated after 10am on Tuesday 19 November will be doubled by AAMI.