ABE 2024 Conference Programme Announced

Featuring Keynote by Nine Network’s Geoff Sparke and Insights from Industry Leaders

The Australian Broadcast Exhibition and Conference (ABE) has announced its 2024 Conference Programme, featuring an exceptional lineup of speakers and sessions designed to empower media professionals with the latest industry insights and technologies. The ABE Exhibition and Conference will be held from 22 to 24 October at Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney.

Nine Network Paris Olympic Keynote

Geoff Sparke, Nine Network Director of Broadcast Operations

ABE 2024 will kick off with a keynote address by Geoff Sparke, Nine Network’s Director of Broadcast Operations. Sparke will discuss Nine’s innovative approach to covering the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and provide an inside look at how Nine successfully delivered comprehensive coverage across multiple platforms, including free broadcast, streaming channels, subscription video, radio, print, and online media.

AI in Production

Tesla AI advertisement concept

AI is changing the media production landscape profoundly, and the ABE Conference programme includes an insightful presentation from Marcus Byrne, Head of Art & AI at Thinkerbell. Marcus Byrne is a highly awarded digital post-production specialist and visual storyteller who will take attendees through his process from image generation to video generation and discuss how tools like Midjourney, RunwayML and Luma Dream Machine can enhance the creative process. Marcus will also look at what’s coming down the line and the rapid developments that are taking place.

Live Broadcasting over 5G

The conference will also highlight TVU Networks, an ABE exhibitor, showcasing how they helped France.tv leverage cloud technology, 5G, Starlink, and drones to deliver unprecedented Olympic coverage, including the Olympic Torch’s 1625 km journey to the Games. Additionally, TVU Networks will share insights on how they enabled the BBC to remotely manage 369 live feeds from UK vote-counting locations using just a 5G smartphone kit and an app, eliminating the need for traditional satellites or OB vehicles.

Conference Programme and Sessions

ABE 2024 will feature a diverse range of sessions led by both local and international experts, covering cutting-edge topics such as AI in media production, IP production, NDI, 4K cinematography, audio, radio, HDR, HEVC, OTT, remote production, streaming, and more. Attendees can select sessions of interest to tailor their learning experience and gain practical insights from industry leaders.

Experience the Exhibition

In addition to the conference, attendees are encouraged to explore the exhibition floor, which will host over 20 leading industry suppliers demonstrating the latest technology and solutions for media production and delivery. This year’s exhibition will be particularly notable for including several first-time exhibitors, such as Blackmagic Design, Black Box, Kayell, Eizo, Jands, Stem Media, Videocraft Pro, and Zixi. These new additions make ABE a must-attend event for professionals involved in the production, post-production, and distribution of video, audio, and broadcast media.

The ABE exhibition is designed to provide attendees with a unique opportunity to engage directly with key technology suppliers, gain expert advice, and see the latest solutions in action. Exhibitors will offer live demonstrations, showcasing the practical applications of their technologies in media production, post-production, and broadcasting. Attendees will benefit from firsthand access to cutting-edge tools and services that can enhance their workflows and operations.

For a complete list of exhibitors, go to https://abeshow.com/exhibitors/

Registration Information

Attendance at ABE 2024 is free of charge, but spaces are limited. Media professionals are encouraged to register now to secure their spot. The complete conference program and registration details can be found at abeshow.com/conference.

About ABE:

Originally launched over two decades ago to support the technology conference of industry body Free TV, the Australian Broadcast Exhibition and Conference (ABE) is the premier event for media professionals in Australia and New Zealand, dedicated to showcasing the latest innovations in media production and delivery. ABE brings together industry leaders, experts, and technology suppliers to create a dynamic platform for learning, networking, and discovering the future of media.